One of the highlights, or rather, weirdest moments of 2021 was when Facebook announced its abrupt name-change. From that point onwards, the company itself has been known as Meta, coinciding with news of its increased focus on this whole “metaverse” thing. In the weeks that followed we started to see the new Meta name pop up across Facebook's whole ecosystem of apps. That momentum has made it to the Play Store, with the company’s apps now showing that they come from Meta Platforms, Inc.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO