ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Queen’s Quest 5: Symphony of Death Review

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a couple of games short of completing every Artifex Mundi title on the Xbox. I know, I know, sound the bugles. Very proud I am of it, too. Over the course of playing them all, though, I don’t think I could point to anything that I’d call brave, innovative or...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen was the subject of a top 21 story from May 2021 after they revealed that their it was music legend Aretha Franklin who inspired their next hit single, "Somebody To Love". "Freddie wanted to be Aretha Franklin," says guitarist Brian May, "you have to bear this in mind,...
MUSIC
gamefreaks365.com

Death End re;Quest 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch

Death end re;Quest 2 for Nintendo Switch will be released first in the US and then in Europe. After almost eight months since the original Death end re;Quest launched on the Switch, Idea Factory said today that the sequel to this horror-inspired visual novel RPG, Death End re;Quest 2, is coming to Nintendo Switch. The Switch version is coming about four months after it was released on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Timothy vs the Aliens Review

When we think of aliens coming to Earth there are maybe two trains of thought in regards how this might happen. There is the more cerebral path where the aliens try to communicate with us, teaching secrets of the universe. You know, the likes of Arrival or Star Trek. Then there is the other path – one where they just want to eat our brains; Mars Attacks! or Independence Day come to mind. Games generally go down the latter path, mostly as it is more fun and it gives us players the chance to shoot big green aliens. Timothy vs the Aliens has employed this route, but with a twist – and that is found in the monochrome 1930’s setting.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Death end re;Quest 2

Death end re;Quest 2 is a turn-based role-playing video game developed and published by Compile Heart. In the west it is published by Idea Factory International. Mai Toyama seeks an escape from her traumatic past. She becomes enrolled at Wordsworth, an all-girl’s dormitory situated in the small, mountainous town known as Le Choara where it was rumored that her sister, Sanae, was last seen. Hopeful, Mai seeks to find her kin, but she soon finds terrifying inhabitants which lurk throughout the town after dark. At night, Le Choara’s streets are filled with Shadow Matter—a horrific group of menacing creatures. Around every cobblestone corner, Mai discovers that her hope of finding her sister lies beneath the long-buried secrets which haunt Le Choara.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#The Microsoft Store
gamingbolt.com

The Gunk Review – Gunkworld Quest

Indie studio Image and Form has been putting out one excellent SteamWorld game after another for nearly a decade at this point, but now, after having mastered the art of 2D game design and delivered some of the best Metroidvania games ever with both SteamWorld Dig games, the developer is eyeing bigger and better things. Enter, The Gunk– a story-driven, fully 3D action-adventure game that attempts to carve out its own identity- and succeeds on pretty much every front. True to form, with The Gunk, Image and Form has delivered yet another stone-cold classic that sinks its teeth into you the moment it kicks off, bites deeper and deeper as it progresses, and then embeds itself into you by the time it comes to an end.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Space Elite Force 2 in 1 Review

Coming from Moraes Game Studio and published by QUByte Interactive is a new entry in the already crowded retro shoot-em-up genre – Space Elite Force 2 in 1. Well, I say new, but it’s actually a package of two games in one; games that have been kicking around on Steam for a while. This package, as you may have guessed from the title, adds the original Space Elite Force with its follow up, the imaginatively titled Space Elite Force 2. The question is, does the Xbox need another retro styled side scrolling shoot-em-up or two?
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Deiland: Pocket Planet Review

I often imagine what it would be like alone in the wild, having to fend for myself. With no Amazon Prime sorting next-day delivery goodness, or a 24-hour Tescos around the corner, I’m not sure how I’d cope. In fact, I don’t think I’d fare very well at all and by day two will no doubt be eaten by a bear. It’s this set up with which Deiland: Pocket Planet comes in, but it doesn’t just put you into the wild itself, it throws you onto a small planet, left alone in the universe. It’s not long though before you start getting visited by friends, as you begin to understand that you aren’t alone in the universe.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Ever Forward Review

Mixing puzzle games with a strong narrative is still a fairly new thing. In the good old days, puzzlers used to be straightforward affairs, leaving you to move a few things around to finish a level. There was no reason for this, no backstory nor character arc – it just was a game about puzzle-solving. But then titles like Portal and The Witness arrived, mixing narrative storytelling with puzzle elements to great success. Ever since, this genre has proven to be very popular indeed. Ever Forward is a game that uses this format. It puts you in the shoes of a young lonely girl trying to get through a group of tests, while we – as the player – get a backstory of how she came to be. Let’s see if we can solve the enigma.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thexboxhub.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree Review

Grow: Song of the Evertree is very much in the category of nurturing sims which will hoover up what remains of your free time. If your lockdown was soundtracked by Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, then – either beware or hooray – Grow: Song of the Evertree does much the same.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Halo Infinite Review

“Halo, It’s finished”. “No, I think we’re just getting started”. And here we are at the sixth game in the main series, a moment which at one point, I wasn’t sure would ever arrive. To begin with, I must declare my love for the Halo franchise having been with the Master Chief from the very beginning and promise you, dear reader, that I will remain as objective as possible throughout this review.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Antarctica 88 Review

Euphoria Games and EpiXR Games have a new entry in the first person survival horror genre – a game that goes by the name of Antarctica 88. Now, this is a genre that is not noticeably under represented on Xbox, especially with big beasts like Resident Evil making a move to this viewpoint, so any new game needs to have a unique selling point in order to make an impact. Antarctica 88 has one and that is the fact that you are basically playing through the plot of The Thing, one of the greatest films of all time. Does it live up to the lofty ideals of the source material?
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Dicey Dungeons Review

Remember Yahtzee? It was a Christmas favourite in our house, snuggled up next to Uno and Rummikub. You rolled your dice, chose the ones to keep and rerolled the rest, all with the aim of snagging that elusive full house. Dicey Dungeons is Yahtzee-goes-dungeon-crawling. There’s a bit of deckbuilding in...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Bloody Rally Show Review

Coming from developers Kodo Linija is Bloody Rally Show – a type of game that I haven’t seen for a while; the top-down, hyper-violent racer. Games like this were common, once upon a time, with titles like Carmageddon carving out a niche and a place in the notorious annals of “video game nasties”. The big question I hope to answer in this review is this: is this an idea whose time has come again, or should it have stayed in the past? Strap on your racing suit…
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Just a Phrase by POWGI riffs on the classic Hangman game

We’ve all played the iconic pen-and-paper game Hangman, but have you ever stopped to think about its sinister connotations? Fail to get the right answer and your opponents has literally drawn a picture of a stick man being hung without trial. At least, it was a stick man in my case. Just a Phrase by POWGI takes that same principle of guessing a word or phrase but without the murder-oriented outcome. But in true POWGI fashion, there is a slight twist to proceedings. Find out what that twist is today in Just a Phrase by POWGI on Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Castle on the Coast Review

How can you possibly review a game like Castle on the Coast? A collaboration between Big Heart Productions and the Valley Children’s Hospital in California, it has the noble aim of bringing the hospital’s mascot, George the Giraffe, to life. By making Castles on the Coast, the children can play a game that’s dedicated to them, while the wider world can scoot some cash their way.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Horace’s long lost cousin Horatio Goes Snowboarding on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Cast your mind back nearly 40 years (yes, 40 years) to 1982, when Michael Jackson released Thriller, E.T. was brightening up our screens, and a certain someone called Horace went skiing. Anyone who grew up with a ZX Spectrum probably remembers the classic that is Horace Goes Skiing, and now Eastasiasoft are here to dish out the spiritual sequel, Horatio Goes Snowboarding.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Guazu: The Rescue Review

Probably the best thing we can say about Guazu: The Rescue is that it taught us what a Guará Wolf was. Second best is that we found its main character to be adorable, if lacking a few frames of animation. Third best? Honestly, we struggle to think of more than two positive things to say about Guazu: The Rescue. It’s going to be one of those reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

2021 in review: Getting lost in Death's Door's final secrets

Hello! Over the next few days we're going to be going back over some of our favourite games and moments and themes and whatnot from this very strange year. We hope you enjoy looking back with us!. Spoiler warning - this piece goes into how Death's Door's end-game works. It's...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Mix action, roguelite chaos and tower defense in Tunnel of Doom on Xbox

Now, you wouldn’t think there would be any need for a mine to shut down in 1903 – just think of the money you’d be missing out on! But that’s exactly what has happened in the small mining town of Goldcrest, where the mayor has suddenly shut the mine for some unknown reason. To make matters worse, your husband is trapped in there, and trapped in with monsters for good measure. That there is the premise behind Tunnel of Doom on Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy