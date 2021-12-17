Queen’s Quest 5: Symphony of Death Review

Indie studio Image and Form has been putting out one excellent SteamWorld game after another for nearly a decade at this point, but now, after having mastered the art of 2D game design and delivered some of the best Metroidvania games ever with both SteamWorld Dig games, the developer is eyeing bigger and better things. Enter, The Gunk– a story-driven, fully 3D action-adventure game that attempts to carve out its own identity- and succeeds on pretty much every front. True to form, with The Gunk, Image and Form has delivered yet another stone-cold classic that sinks its teeth into you the moment it kicks off, bites deeper and deeper as it progresses, and then embeds itself into you by the time it comes to an end.
