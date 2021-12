BREAKING: New Jersey reported 9,711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest by far of the entire pandemic and a 42% increase from the day prior. EARLIER: As COVID-19 numbers in New Jersey continue to rise, another two cities in Essex County will implement a new mask order, and one of the state's largest school districts says it will temporarily go all-virtual in early January.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO