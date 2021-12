Within the past week, the omicron variant has taken over as the new dominant strain of the virus not only in the United States but also in Colorado. Public health officials are still working to learn more about the variant — such as how easily it spreads, the severity of illness it causes or how well vaccines and other treatments work against it — but as more data and information come to light, it seems some of the monoclonal antibody treatments aren’t as effective as they are against the delta variant.

