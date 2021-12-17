NFL considering postponing multiple Week 15 games, Rams awaiting decision

The NFL has experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases across the league this week with dozens of players testing positive and landing on the reserve list. The Rams, Browns and Washington are among the teams that have had the most positive tests, with 25 members of the Rams alone currently on COVID-19 reserve.

Given the uncertainty of whether some teams could even field a complete roster this weekend, the league and the NFLPA are discussing postponing multiple Week 15 games, beginning with Raiders-Browns on Saturday.

Discussions are currently ongoing and the league will have to decide quickly with the Raiders-Browns game about 24 hours from kickoff.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles and Washington are all waiting to hear an update on the status of their games, which will be based on what happens with the Browns and Raiders.

The Eagles and Washington are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, while Rams-Seahawks is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Rams have not practiced at all this week and have been working remotely as a result of the outbreak, so they aren’t exactly prepared to play a game in two days. And if players don’t begin to come off COVID-19 reserve, they’ll have trouble fielding a complete team.

Among the 25 players on the COVID list are Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Jordan Fuller.