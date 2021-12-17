ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL discussing moving Rams-Seahawks to Tuesday

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgCAd_0dPvJ8i400

The NFL is discussing the possibility of moving Sunday’s Rams-Seahawks game to Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This, of course, is due to the Rams’ COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused 25 players to be added to the reserve list in the last week.

The game is currently scheduled to be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday but with so many players testing positive, the Rams could have trouble fielding a complete team before then.

Schefter didn’t say what time the game would be played at, as it’s still a very fluid situation with discussions between the NFL and NFLPA ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
NESN

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Just Made History Tuesday Vs. Seahawks

Matthew Stafford made history Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has had an illustrious career since being drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia and on Tuesday became the fastest signal caller to reach 50,000 passing yards in the squad’s Week 15 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another brutal offensive game and a roster depleted by COVID: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears needed all 60 minutes to finally reach the end zone with a score that was too little, too late in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field. 1. This was the 31st game, playoffs included, the Bears have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m not sure there was a crazier week at Halas Hall, with the possible exception of the ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Espn#American Football#Rams Seahawks
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Seahawks: Which starters remain on COVID-19 list as of Tuesday?

The Rams will host the Seahawks on Tuesday, two days after their original scheduled kickoff, due to an outbreak that at one point had nearly 30 players on LA’s active, injured, and practice squad rosters get placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Rams have since activated more than 10 players off of that list, but which players remain out as of Tuesday morning?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy