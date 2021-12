The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County is offering free recycling of old or unwanted strings of holiday lights. Drop off locations include: Grant Township road district, 26535 Molidor Road, Ingleside, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays; Grayslake public works, 585 Berry Ave., 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; Highland Park recycling center, 1180 Half Day Road, every Tuesday and the first Saturday of the month from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Prairieland Disposal & Recycling, 21988 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington, daily 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO