SEATTLE - Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen has died, more than a month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in El Salvador. The Republican senator from Ferndale had been stuck in El Salvador since at least November, sickened with the coronavirus. Legislative colleagues heard from him that month when he asked for advice on getting monoclonal antibodies, which he said were unavailable where he was.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO