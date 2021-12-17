ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Neural DSP teams up with John Petrucci for new Archetype: Petrucci plugin

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ranks of guitarists with signature Neural DSP Archetype plugins is growing, and already includes Gojira's Joe Duplantier, Polyphia's Tim Henson, Cory Wong, Plini and Tosin Abasi. And now, Dream Theater shred wizard John Petrucci has added his name to that expanding list. Condensing the guitarist's gear into an...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Adrian Belew on how Eddie Van Halen advanced guitar playing "to the next level"

It goes without saying that Eddie Van Halen redefined the way in which people – both fans and professional musicians alike – view the electric guitar. One individual in particular who falls in the latter camp is Adrian Belew, who recently declared that Van Halen took the guitar, and the concept of tapping in particular, “to the next level”.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Dream Theater's John Petrucci: "I always wonder why more women don't come to our shows"

If you thought an extended break from touring cycles would afford Dream Theater’s John Petrucci a hard-earned rest from crafting prog genius, you’d be wrong. Conjuring up a new solo album, the first Liquid Tension Experiment record in 22 years plus a new DT venture in the space of the pandemic, metal’s riffmeister general is proving that there’s no rest for the wicked.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

John Petrucci interview: tricky time signatures and beard oil

In the still-youthful genre of prog-metal, Dream Theater are the undisputed silverbacks. Founded 36 years ago in the fertile breeding ground of Berklee College Of Music in Boston, the line-up took the calling cards of classic prog and turned up all the dials, leading the charge for a new movement that made you both bang and scratch your head.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

IK Multimedia teams up with Mesa/Boogie for new AmpliTube collection

IK Multimedia has joined forces with guitar amp giant Mesa/Boogie to create the AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 collection. Created using IK's meticulous Volumetric Impulse Response technology, AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 brings a total of four new amps and five new cabs – all approved by the Mesa/Boogie team – to IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 software.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tosin Abasi
Person
John Petrucci
Person
Joe Duplantier
Guitar World Magazine

Taurus adds the IR loader-equipped Stomp-Head 7.Apogee to its line of pedal amps

Polish manufacturer Taurus has added another pedal amp to its product lineup, the Stomp Head 7.Apogee. The Stomp Head 7.Apogee features an all-analog design based on Taurus's patented MTD (Master Tube Design) technology. The company promises the unit gives “more satisfaction than a whole lot of digital simulations”, while also including an onboard IR loader that can save up to 16 speaker profiles.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson's Cesar Gueikian joins Kirk Hammett's Wedding Band onstage in San Francisco, and the Metallica guitarist lets him play his iconic 1959 “Greeny” Les Paul

Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo kept themselves busy on Friday night (December 17). After wrapping up the first of Metallica's two 40th anniversary shows at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, the pair darted darted across town to the Fillmore, where they linked up with Hammett's Wedding Band for a set of covers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MusicRadar.com

The 5 best new plugin synths of 2021, as decided by you

What people talk about the soundtrack of their year, they're typically referring to the songs that have got them through the past 12 months, but producers can also measure the passing of time by thinking about the plugin instruments they've been using. We asked you to vote for your favourite...
COMPUTERS
Guitar World Magazine

Save up to $150 on a range of next-level guitar lessons in TrueFire’s biggest sale of the year

Buying Christmas gifts for guitar players is one of the most difficult tasks for anyone to accomplish. Sure, we all love a novelty pair of Gibson socks every now and then, but something genuinely useful trumps guitar-related tat every day of the week. If you want to become the favorite family member, then TrueFire has you covered - with up to $150 off a range of killer guitar tuition from some of the guitar world’s most accomplished tutors and artists.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsp#Guitar Music#Rhythm Guitar#Plugins#Gojira#Dream Theater#Irs#Eq#Transpose#Doubler
Sonic State

John Petrucci's Guitar Sound In Software

Neural DSP has released Archetype: Petrucci, a software version of the guitarist's rig in in 64-bit VST / AU / AAX / Standalone formats. A spokesperson told us, "Often when it comes to the most significant matters, the more you feel like saying, the less necessary it seems to say anything at all. Greatness is self-evident. This could not be more true for John Petrucci. Being at the forefront of progressive and guitar music for decades, he has redefined what is expected of a modern guitarist. His borderline supernatural skill and impeccable taste for writing some of the world's most sublime music has inspired several generations of musicians to push the boundaries of what we thought possible. Distilling what has been a remarkable career into the perfect software tool for someone as demanding as John was one of the most formidable challenges we have ever faced as a team. It is with immense pride that we present you Archetype: Petrucci."
COMPUTERS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Paul Riario conjure a ‘new species of swirl’ with the Eventide TriceraChorus pedal

If you’re looking to take your chorus game to the next level, feast your eyes on Eventide’s new TriceraChorus pedal. As Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario puts it, the TriceraChorus is a “brand-new species of chorus pedal,” pairing the classic bucket brigade-style chorus sounds of the late '70s and early '80s with Eventide's MicroPitch detuning for a wide range of luscious, swirling tones.
TECHNOLOGY
Guitar World Magazine

Eric Clapton backs down on collecting legal fees from woman selling bootleg CD on eBay

Eric Clapton will not pursue collecting the legal fees of a woman he sued for attempting to sell a bootleg CD on eBay. It emerged last week that following a successful lawsuit from Clapton, the 55-year-old German widow – known as Gabriele P – had been ordered by the Düsseldorf Regional Court to pay court costs for both herself and Clapton, reportedly totaling almost $4,000. The woman had listed the bootleg, Live USA – which her late husband bought from a department store nearly 30 years ago – for €9.95 (~$11).
ECONOMY
Guitar World Magazine

Cory Wong announces his most insane extra-musical event to date: Wong On Ice

We’ve officially come to terms with the fact that Cory Wong is so much more than just an electric guitar player. He’s also an absolute music-making machine – three albums over the course of 12 months testifies to that – as well as a successful talkshow host. It’s true – see Cory and The Wongnotes if you don’t believe us.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
Guitar World Magazine

The origins of Ibanez and the anatomy of Steve Vai's pioneering JEM

The Ibanez brand goes back a long way, specifically to late 19th century Spain with luthier Salvador Ibáñez (1854-1920). But it was the American guitar wizard Steve Vai who really put the name on the map with the launch of his now classic JEM signature solidbody at the NAMM Show in 1987.
JAPAN
Guitar World Magazine

Metallica perform rare tracks and deep cuts during celebratory 40th anniversary shows

Metallica performed two fan club-only concerts over the weekend in celebration of their 40th anniversary, during which they played a handful of rarely heard and never-before-performed-live songs from across their repertoire. Taking place at the San Francisco Chase Center on Friday (17th) and Sunday (19th) nights, the events featured a...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai shred on a hollowbody in his new Little Pretty music video

Earlier this month, Steve Vai released Little Pretty, the distinctive third single from his upcoming album, Inviolate. We say distinctive because, rather than one of his Ibanez signature guitars, Vai used a hollowbody Gretsch electric guitar for the song's decidedly jazz-influenced tones. Now, Vai has released Little Pretty's music video,...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Robin Guthrie: “I’m not playing a guitar – I'm playing the sound, I'm playing the pedals, I'm playing the reverb”

Robin Guthrie’s tonal wizardry has had a revolutionary impact on guitar music, but it’s his ears – not the gear – that have always led his approach to playing. For over 40 years – from his days as the guitarist, songwriter and sonic architect behind UK indie icons Cocteau Twins to his collaborations with composer Harold Budd and myriad solo albums – Guthrie has consistently chased the sound in his head.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy