Neural DSP teams up with John Petrucci for new Archetype: Petrucci plugin

Neural DSP has released Archetype: Petrucci, a software version of the guitarist's rig in in 64-bit VST / AU / AAX / Standalone formats. A spokesperson told us, "Often when it comes to the most significant matters, the more you feel like saying, the less necessary it seems to say anything at all. Greatness is self-evident. This could not be more true for John Petrucci. Being at the forefront of progressive and guitar music for decades, he has redefined what is expected of a modern guitarist. His borderline supernatural skill and impeccable taste for writing some of the world's most sublime music has inspired several generations of musicians to push the boundaries of what we thought possible. Distilling what has been a remarkable career into the perfect software tool for someone as demanding as John was one of the most formidable challenges we have ever faced as a team. It is with immense pride that we present you Archetype: Petrucci."

COMPUTERS ・ 9 HOURS AGO