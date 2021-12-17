ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Justice for Eggnog

By Danielle Cohen
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has recently come to my attention that some people don’t like eggnog. This information is news to me. I was under the impression that most people agree eggnog is a delicious seasonal treat to be consumed no more than once a year. I was wrong, though: Many, many mean blogs...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eggnog#Nog#Dairy#Salmonella#Sugar#Food Drink
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie

Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Consumer Reports.org

Before You Drink Eggnog, Read This

It could be because it’s one of the few remaining holiday foods that really is only available at this time of year, or perhaps because it has such a rich and distinctive flavor, but for many people, celebrations aren’t complete without eggnog. It probably comes as no surprise...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

If you’re craving a rich treat, it’s hard to beat the flavor and texture of a classic New York cheesecake. With a graham cracker crust and a tangy filling, it’s truly a dessert that shines on any occasion. But what if you’re craving a luscious dessert and simply don’t have the time to put together something so elaborate? This easy 3-ingredient no-bake cheesecake recipe will truly change the way you make dessert!
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

How to Make Eggnog from Scratch

With its creamy texture and the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, no other drink embodies the feeling of Christmas cheer quite like eggnog. And whether you prefer to liquor up your 'nog or keep it non-alcoholic, there's a homemade eggnog recipe that has you covered. Traditionally, making eggnog the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Christmas Deviled Eggs Recipe

The holiday season is a time for entertaining and serving wonderful food. Whether you're hosting a big get-together or a small crowd of only family, you know there's going to be plenty of decadent dishes to go around. One of the simplest go-to appetizers you can pull off at home is a batch of deviled eggs. They're a total crowd-favorite, and this version is sure to fit the bill as well.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best Breakfast Board

For many of us, a charcuterie board is a must-have for any soiree. But what happens when you’re hosting guests for breakfast or brunch? You can still have your charcuterie board—just transform it into a breakfast charcuterie board complete with all the sweet and savory fixings. What to...
RECIPES
Lancaster Farming

Why Do We Drink Eggnog Around the Holidays?

Those of you who are regular readers know I love ice cream and milkshakes, but I must tell you that eggnog is also one of my favorite things. Warm, cold or spiked, it doesn’t matter. I like the taste and the texture. And eggnog has a rich (no pun intended) and storied history.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Brasserie Amie’s Eggnog

It’s officially eggnog season, folks, and Brasserie Amie’s traditional prep is putting the store-bought swill to shame. Creamy and light, with just a hint of decadence, this O.G. cocktail recipe has a reputation for changing the minds of even the egg averse. The secret? A scratch-made drinking “custard” courtesy of bar lead, AnnMarie Hickman. “I’ve been making eggnog since I could stand,” she says, “so I’m always really excited to [serve] it.” For this bevy’s velvety base, Hickman mixes heavy cream with sugar, whole eggs, and a little milk, before stirring in a woodsy blend of cinnamon and baking spice. Once everything is cooked and cooled, this dessert-in-a-glass is finished with a spike of classic Hennessey Cognac — though the bar also serves a nonalcoholic ’nog — and a touch of cask-aged maple syrup. Served up in a coup and garnished with plenty of fresh-grated nutmeg, this timeless holiday treat will take you back to Christmases of yore (and Brasserie Amie’s bar) again and again while it’s available, all December. $11 per glass; $6 N/A. Find Brasserie Amie at 160 E. Front St., in Traverse City. (231) 753-3161. www.brasserieamie.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Bon Appétit

Spike Your Eggnog Without Breaking the Bank

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what food people are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now. Eggnog is...
FOOD & DRINKS
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Blue Bell Eggnog Ice Cream

Just in time for the holidays, Blue Bell has released a new eggnog flavored French ice cream with nutmeg and whipped topping. Let’s just say that if I wanted Santa to give me some spectacular gifts, I’d leave a bowl of this ice cream next to the fireplace (and I know it would melt by the time he came down the chimney, but I’m going to assume he’s magical enough to resolve that issue).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy