NASCAR made a move to 670-horsepower for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season official Tuesday morning. The high horsepower, low downforce aero package was already set for competition at short tracks and road courses, but after testing and industry feedback, it will now be used at all intermediate races next. Meaning the Next Gen car will have the same spoiler height (4 inches) and engine horsepower (670) for all races except the superspeedways.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO