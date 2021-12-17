ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Worst Films of 2021

By Peter Debruge, Owen Gleiberman
Variety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a film critic’s job is to offer a nuanced assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of a given motion picture. And sometimes it’s simply to assure readers that accompanying...

variety.com

filmlinc.org

The Worst Person in the World

Opens February 4, preceded by Joachim Trier’s The Oslo Trilogy beginning January 28! Sign up to our newsletter for ticket updates. As proven in such exacting stories of lives on the edge as Reprise and Oslo, August 31, Norwegian director Joachim Trier is singularly adept at giving an invigorating modern twist to classically constructed character portraits. Trier catapults the viewer into the world of his most spellbinding protagonist yet: Julie, played by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve, who’s the magnetic center of nearly every scene. After dropping out of pre-med, Julie must find new professional and romantic avenues as she navigates her twenties, juggling emotionally heavy relationships with two very different men (Trier regular Anders Danielsen Lie and engaging newcomer Herbert Nordrum). Fluidly told in 12 discrete chapters, Trier’s film elegantly depicts the precarity of identity and the mutability of happiness in our runaway contemporary world. A NEON release. A NYFF59 Main Slate selection.
Gamespot

Worst Movies Of 2021, According To Metacritic

Throughout the year, the focus on the movie industry is on summer blockbusters. Between your Fast & Furiouses and your MCUs, most of the summer dialogue revolves around things blowing up and people doing things that would kill them in real life. And those movies can be great, but what about the not-so-great movies?
Indiewire

The 10 Best First Feature Films of 2021

Putting together year-end “best of” lists is never easy, but there are certain categories that make the annual chore go down with relish. This year: a truly inspiring crop of feature directorial debuts from a wide ranging of rising talents. Who could possibly be worried about the future of cinema with so many excellent features hitting screens (of all sizes) in the space of just one calendar year?
beverlypress.com

Film at LACMA

Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for an online screening and discussion of the film “Respect” on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 5-7 p.m. Actress Jennifer Hudson stars as the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The film will be followed by a post-screening conversation with Hudson moderated by Colleen Jennigs-Roggensack, vice president for cultural affairs for Arizona State University. Admission is free. lacma.org/event/black-joy-and-resilience-film-series-respect-and-post-screening-conversation.
Variety

New Book Reveals How Audience Testing Transformed Top Hollywood Films

A man who made a career out of telling powerful people in Hollywood what they don’t want to hear is now telling everyone what that was like. Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of audience research firm Screen Engine/ASI, has written a book, “Audience-ology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love,” with Darlene Hayman that looks back on three decades of using test screenings to help studios and other clients fix their films before release. That often means he’s put in the position of informing Hollywood’s most prominent executives and creatives about what consumers don’t like about productions they’ve spent years of time...
Variety

The Best Documentaries of 2021

We’ve never been too crazy about the phrase “embarrassment of riches.” Why the embarrassment? Can you really have too much of a good thing? When it comes to documentaries, we think you can’t, so we prefer to categorize the best documentaries of 2021 as a pride of riches. We included 20 on this list because we didn’t feel, in our right minds, that we could do without any of them. And the range of movies here is a testament to the vast spectrum of work now being done in the non-fiction arena. A number of the films we chose are music docs, but that’s simply because there was so much extraordinary, impossible-to-ignore work in that area. Yet the movies on this roster also encompass subjects like race, politics, art, food, the police, the animal kingdom, the environmental crisis, the opioid crisis, and a rescue mission more gripping than any thriller. To anyone who doubts that docs rule, our response is simple: get real.
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Films Ranked — From Worst to Best

Rare is the filmmaker with so many unrealized projects that there’s an entire Wikipedia page devoted to them, but “rare” has always been an apt descriptor for Guillermo del Toro. You can probably count on one hand the number of foreign-born filmmakers who began their career making independent horror films in their native country (“Cronos,” “The Devil’s Backbone”) before bringing their talents to Hollywood blockbusters (“Hellboy,” “Pacific Rim”) and deserved Oscar winners (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water”), all without altering their sensibility.
Variety

Looking at How Oscar Proves Bullish for Biopics

This year’s Oscar race is in a bio rhythm, with a huge percentage of films based upon real people and events. Merriam-Webster defines “biopic” as simply a biographical movie. That’s true, but there’s a wide range under that umbrella term, as this year’s contenders remind us. They include films that span several years, including: “A Journal for Jordan” and “King Richard”; some cover multiple decades, such as “House of Gucci,” the Aretha Franklin pic “Respect” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Other films, including “Being the Ricardos,” focus on a moment in time, which becomes a prism for exploring the era and the...
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
Anime News Network

Live-Action 'HiGH&LOW The Worst' Crossover Gets Sequel Film

The official website for the HiGH&LOW franchise and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE live event revealed on Tuesday that the series will get a live-action sequel film that will premiere in early fall 2022. The website streamed a trailer:. The film will feature a returning cast. EXILE HIRO is producing...
CBS Pittsburgh

Michael Keaton To Play Batman In Upcoming ‘Batgirl’ Film

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH/HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton is set to suit up again for one of his most iconic roles: Batman. Although Warner Bros. would not confirm the report of his casting, he is expected to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to Variety. There is no exact release date for “Batgirl,” but it is supposed to be released in 2022. The “Batgirl” movie has been in development for years and has faced some pre-production challenges, especially after Joss Whedon bowed out of directing the project in 2018. The new directors of the film are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Leslie Grace will be starring as the main character, Batgirl. Keaton famously brought Batman to the big screen in 1989, first with “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns.” The films marked some of the first serious cinematic takes on the character, after the era of camp films produced in the 1960s with the now late-actor Adam West. “Batgirl” will not be the only opportunity for fans of Keaton’s Batman to see him reprise the role. He will be playing Batman in “The Flash,” which will probably come out before “Batgirl.”
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
Variety

How ‘Dirty Harry’ Paved the Way for 50 Years of Complicated Movie Cops

One thing that all the great, iconic, landmark Hollywood films of any era have in common is universality. As Clint Eastwood’s iconic serial killer thriller “Dirty Harry” turns 50 this week, the Don Siegel film’s rocky critical reception back in 1971 only temporarily obscured the pic’s primal pull and lasting (not “Sudden”) impact. Like “Casablanca” and “The Best Years of Our Lives,” both powerfully relevant to World War II survivors, or “Grapes of Wrath,” which spoke to Depression era audiences, or “In the Heat of the Night”  with its relevance to the Civil Rights revolution, “Harry” was the man of...
