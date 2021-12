One of the evolving areas in IT (that we’re excited about being a part of at Uplogix) is Edge Computing. Our solution is based on the idea that the best way to manage network infrastructure at the edge is locally. We typically deploy our solution in the rack with routers, switches, firewalls, servers, and more, to remove dependence on the network itself which is a limitation of traditional centralized network management software. With edge computing, more hardware is moving from the data center to remote sites where the data is generated – think on a factory floor or a wind farm out in West Texas. This means more mission-critical gear needs management.

