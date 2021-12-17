ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artlii Enjoy 3 Portable Native 1080P Projector $119.99

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Amazon has the Artlii Enjoy 3 Portable Native 1080p Projector for a low...

techbargains.com

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
WBRE

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Best Gaming Projector 2021

While 4K TVs and now even 8K TVs are getting all the attention, especially as big purchases around sales events, projectors get left out in the cold. That's despite the fact that many quality projectors can offer an excellent picture, deliver enough brightness to work in the daytime, and are far more portable than most TVs while offering a projected image that can be much larger. That big picture can make for an amazing gaming setup as the game worlds you're exploring stretch across the width of your living room wall.
VIDEO GAMES
techbargains.com

DBPower DJS90 1600A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter $51.99

Amazon has the DBPower DJS90 1600A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter for a low $51.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "U3R9SEGF" (Exp 12/19). This is originally $80, so you save 35% off list price. It can jump start most 12V vehicles (up to 7.5L Gas & 6.0L...
CARS
techbargains.com

Thinkcar ThinkOBD 20 OBD2 Scanner $14.43

Amazon has the Thinkcar ThinkOBD 20 OBD2 Scanner for a low $14.43 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "XNAVHLI4" (Exp 12/23). This is originally $28.85, so you save 49% off list price. Turn off the check engine light. Built-in DTC library of over 3000 error code definitions. Wide...
CARS
techbargains.com

DJI Spark FHD 1080P Portable Mini Drone $269.99

Woot has the DJI Spark FHD 1080p Portable Mini Drone for a low $269.99 (Exp 12/31). Free Standard shipping for Prime members, otherwise $6 shipping. This is normally $499.99, so you save 46% off. 2-axis stabilized gimbal camera 12MP still photos. 1080P/30 video gesture and tap fly control. GPS- &...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The Wemax Go is touted as the thinnest ALPD projector on Indiegogo

The Wemax Go is a new "smart laser" projector rated to throw an image of up to 120 inches in diagonal length with auto-keystone correction, and a "Smart OS" for content management. It is powered by a Texas Instruments DLP chipset, and has an in-built battery for cable-free operation. The...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Tecno S2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Lights $14.99

Amazon has the Tecno S2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Lights for a low $14.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "S2AAA1217" (Exp 12/24). This is originally $29.99, so you save 50% off list price. 7 color LED auto-changing. Bluetooth 5.0 technology, quick & stable connection. 52 MM high...
ELECTRONICS

