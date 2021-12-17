The gift that keeps on giving: 12 of the best subscription boxes to give as presents this Christmas - from beauty and chocolate to gin and flowers

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

A subscription box is a Christmas gift that keeps on giving month after month, even after the festivities are over.

From beauty and booze to chocolate, there are an array of subscription boxes and services from the likes of Bloom and Wild, Beauty Pie, Brew Dog and Hotel Chocolat that would make a great present and surprise monthly treat for everyone on your list.

To help you find something they'll really like this Christmas, we've rounded up 12 of the very best subscription gifts below.

Surprise friends, family and loved ones with flowers through their letterbox every 28 days for three months.

From a classic bouquet of mixed roses to stems of madiba, solidago and greenbell, each flower delivery will come in a box that fits through the letterbox, along with styling tips for flower arranging. It's just the thing to welcome the New Year into the home.

To celebrate the best craft beer, BrewDog has partnered with incredible breweries worldwide to bring you their monthly beer subscription.

Each month you'll receive a box featuring eight exclusive beers from BrewDog and emerging craft brewers showcasing an array of different styles and tastes.

There's no such thing as too many products when it comes to beauty. And Glossybox is here to help you discover some of the best beauty products from UK born brands and beyond.

Every month you'll receive five hand-picked products straight to your doorstep through their beauty mystery boxes. Previous brands featured include Elemis, NIP + FAB, Garnier, Rodial and more.

Get your first box for £10 with code 'GLOW'.

An Amazon Prime membership is more than just a speedy delivery service.

Included in the monthly cost of £7.99 (yearly membership also available), you'll also receive a whole host of benefits, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and not forgetting early access to Lightning deals and the hotly anticipated Prime Day sale.

Whether you enjoy a spritz of a sweet eau de toilette or a sultry eau de parfum, The Fragrance Shop Scentaddict subscription is the new way to discover ladies perfume from some of the most covetable brands.

For just £12 per month, Scentaddict will send you a one month supply of one of over 500 of the most popular fragrances.

The perfect gift for the sommelier in your life, the Majestic Wine The M.W. Discovery Case includes 12 delicious wines along with recipes, tips and tricks for educational tasting at home.

From fresh South African Grüner Veltliner to refined Rioja Blanco, bright Aussie Merlot, to inky Spanish blends, they're sure to find something they'll love.

Discover the joys of Disney with a Disney + subscription. For £7.99 per month or £79.90 for an entire year, the streaming service is packed with Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, TV, movies and more.

Along with new films, inlcuding Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and Black Widow, there's a ton of classic Disney movies to enjoy for guaranteed fairy tale fun.

Beauty Pie Plus Membership (One Year)

Offering professional quality high-end beauty products at a fraction of their regular price, a BEAUTY PIE subscription will see you enjoy a whole host of impressive products from the brand's bestselling Japan Fusion, Triple Hyaluronic Acid, and Super Healthy Skin ranges. There's also makeup, body care and fragrance to explore too.

Be greeted with a surprise selection of indulgent cocoa treats each month with the Hotel Chocolat Monthly Curated Subscription.

Choose your favourite chocolate type, and they'll deliver a hand-picked selection of creamy truffles, chocolate batons and ethically sourced slabs for you to discover directly to your door.

Buy less takeaways and stop overpaying on your food bill with help from Gusto. Tuck into a 60 dish menu, filled with global cuisines, family favourites and Joe Wicks approved healthy options. Meals for every appetite – sorted.

Enjoy a glass of gin at home with the Craft Gin Club subscription. Each month you'll receive a full-sized bottle of craft gin blended with a host of special botanicals.

To pair with your tipple, the box also includes tonic and garnish along with sweet and savoury treats. Receive 40 per cent off your first box with code 'GINMAS'.

Instead of heading down to your local supermarket for an average tasting coffee, why not try a coffee subscription service instead? Pact Coffee, a fixture for thousands of avid coffee drinkers, has made quality coffee easily accessible with their customisable coffee plans.

Pick from bags, Nespresso compatible pods, whole-bean, roast, grind size, quality, flavour and frequency.

