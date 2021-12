KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon hospitals are anticipating a hospitalization surge as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. As noted in President Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday, vaccinated Americans are being given the "OK" by the administration to move forward with their holiday plans, while unvaccinated Americans are being warned that they are at a high risk of infection if they choose to interact in close proximity with others during the holidays.

