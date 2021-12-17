ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Starship Technologies, Savioke, Drone Delivery

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenBiz

E-bikes, the uncelebrated hero of last-mile delivery?

This article was adapted from Mobility Weekly, our free weekly newsletter. Register for a subscription here. When it comes to last-mile logistics electrification strategies in the next decade, two or three wheels could be as important as four. Although electric bicycles didn’t receive much attention during the COP26 negotiations last...
CARS
DRONELIFE

Swoop Aero BVLOS Approval in Australia, for Medical Drone Delivery Ops

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has granted Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line Of Sight) approval for medical logistics operations in Queensland. The approval lets Swoop Aero operate in a fully integrated airspace with an aerodrome based hub at the local airport in Goondiwindi. The integration will allow for access to safe and sustainable drone logistics spanning the entire area. The network will overcome distance as a barrier to healthcare access for surrounding regional communities, and make access to healthcare more convenient.
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Landscape Development| America Inc., Zipline, FedEx

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Riversand Technologies, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks.Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Overview:The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & Logistics, , Customer Data, Product Data & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026Enterprise Cloud Data Management research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Cloud Data Management market is shown below:The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , Customer Data, Product Data & OthersMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & LogisticsSome of the key players involved in the Market are: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorksEnquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1 Important years considered in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management study: Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starship Technologies#Market Trends#Advance Market Analytics#Drone Delivery Canada#Aerial Delivery Drones#Vans Trucks#Application Lrb#Healthcare Pharmacy#Retail
dronedj.com

Alphabet’s Wing reports over 600% increase in drone delivery in 2021

Wing, the drone delivery unit of Google’s parent organization Alphabet, was first launched as an experimental program at the end of 2011. After a decade of development, testing, and trials, the company says it can finally call 2021 the year that drone delivery really took off. Wing made over...
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

CRM for Small Businesses Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | HubSpot, Zapier, Insightly

Latest released the research study on Global CRM for Small Businesses Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. CRM for Small Businesses Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the CRM for Small Businesses. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zapier (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), Freshworks (India), Mopinion (Netherlands), HubSpot (United States), Pipedrive (United States), Insightly (United States), Capsule (United Kingdom), Streak (United States) and Bitrix24 (United States).
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Motional and Uber Announce Partnership for Autonomous Deliveries

Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies Inc announced a partnership to launch autonomous deliveries for Uber customers, starting in Santa Monica in early 2022. Motional’s all-electric vehicles will conduct deliveries of a curated set of meal kits from select restaurants on Uber Eats. The partnership represents industry-shaping firsts for both companies; Motional’s expansion into driverless delivery and Uber’s first on-road delivery partnership with an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology provider.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Netherlands
tanktransport.com

Mesa Air launches drone delivery

Regional air carrier Mesa Air will become the first U.S. airline to enter the world of drone delivery. Mesa Air Group, the parent company of Mesa Air, has signed an agreement with drone provider Flirtey for four delivery drones with an option to purchase 500 additional drones. Mesa and Flirtey...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dronedj.com

Sweden’s Aerit to fly drone deliveries in vast area north of Stockholm

Swedish UAV services company Aerit has been tapped to conduct trial drone deliveries around the large Norrtälje area to the north of Stockholm. The move comes just two months after Aerit successfully flew its first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) delivery mission – just the second ever in the country.
TECHNOLOGY
restaurantdive.com

Uber Eats to offer autonomous food delivery in 2022

Uber and driverless technology company Motional will launch autonomous delivery for Uber customers in Santa Monica, California, early next year, according to a press release. This marks Uber's first delivery partnership with an autonomous vehicle provider. Motional's all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5-based robotaxis will deliver curated meal kits from select restaurants...
SANTA MONICA, CA
houstonmirror.com

Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- BASF, NanoOpto, Cytodiagnostics

Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, NanoOpto, Minerals Technologies Inc, Hyperion Catalysis International Incorporated, Liquidia Technologies, Cline Scientific, Hosokawa Micron Group, Frontier Carbon Corporation, BBI Solutions, Sigma Aldrich, Cytodiagnostics, Tanaka Technologies, nanoComposix, Goldsol, Innova Biosciences & Meliorum Technologies.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Gigabit Wi Fi Access Point Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Ericsson, ZTE, Nokia Networks

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Gigabit Wi Fi Access Point Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Gigabit Wi Fi Access Point market outlook.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Ethernet Hubs Market May See Big Move | Cisco, Siemens, Rockwell Automation

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Ethernet Hubs Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Ethernet Hubs market outlook.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Inflight Internet Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Inmarsat, Viasat, Rockwell Collins

Latest released the research study on Global Inflight Internet Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Inflight Internet Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Inflight Internet Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nokia (Finland), Gogo Inflight Internet (United States), Inmarsat (United Kingdom), Viasat (United States), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (United States), OneWeb (United Kingdom), Rockwell Collins (United States), Thales Group (France), SITA (Switzerland) and Honeywell (United States).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Finance Cloud Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | Oracle, Google, International Business Machines

Latest released the research study on Finance Cloud Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Finance Cloud Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Finance Cloud. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Interferometric Modulator Display Market Shaping from Growth to Value | LG Display, Liquavistar, Visionect

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Interferometric Modulator Display Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Interferometric Modulator Display market outlook.
CELL PHONES
houstonmirror.com

Consumer Finance Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC

Latest released the research study on Consumer Finance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Consumer Finance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Consumer Finance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Computing in Education Market is Going To Boom | Adobe System, VMware, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Computing in Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Computing in Education Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Computing in Education. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adobe System Inc. (United States),VMware Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),NEC Corporation (United States),Cisco System Inc. (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),NetApp Inc. (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Ellucian (United States).
EDUCATION
houstonmirror.com

Smart Agriculture Precision Farming is Going to Boom | Afimilk, Fancom, Deere & Company

Global Smart Agriculture Precision Farming Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Smart Agriculture Precision Farming Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Deere & Company, Trimble, AKVA group, AG Leader, LumiGrow, Afimilk & Fancom.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy