Top takeaways from a new report on year one of the America the Beautiful initiative. The science is clear: we must protect more of the planet in its natural state to fight the climate and biodiversity crises. A week after his inauguration, President Biden met this challenge and set us on a path to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land, inland waters, and ocean areas by 2030 (often called “30-by-30” or “30x30”). Guidance for how the administration would achieve this ambitious target was laid out as the America the Beautiful campaign, aimed at taking action to reduce biodiversity loss, defend against climate change, and increase equitable access to nature.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO