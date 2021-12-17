ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 Rite of Dawning quest steps and rewards

Cover picture for the articleRite of Dawning is one of the seasonal quests in Destiny 2. As part of The Dawning 2021 event, the quest involves for you to gather ingredients to cook a specific recipe, as well as looking for key items. By the end of it, you'll be able to unlock a new...

Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Dawning: How to Make Bright Dusted Snowballs

Destiny 2’s The Dawning holiday event is back once again as winter settles into the tower. While the event is very similar to last year’s version, there are some new recipes, ingredients, and gift recipients for you to bake for. Here’s how to make Bright Dusted Snowballs for Tess Everis.
RECIPES
PC Gamer

All the recipes and ingredients in Destiny 2's The Dawning 2021

Now that the holiday season has returned, you've got some Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 recipes to make. If you've joined in on the festivities before you'll have a good idea of what to expect: Once again everyone's favourite space grandma, Eva Levante, returns to a festively-redesigned Tower to receive your gastronomic goodies.
RECIPES
dotesports.com

How to get Null Taste in Destiny 2’s The Dawning

Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2021 has players baking cookies for several NPCs, from Zavala and Eva to Riven of a Thousand Voices. Like any recipe, baking them requires ingredients, which vary depending on what you’re trying to make. Null Taste is one of the ingredients needed to bake...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost - The Dawning Trailer

This is the perfect time of year to show our new Eliksni and Cabal friends that our life is not just struggle and strife. Meet Eva Levante in the Tower and earn Dawning Spirit by completing festive missions, baking toasty treats, and exchanging gifts. There are new rewards to unwrap and Stasis-infused snowballs to throw!
TV SERIES
gamesradar.com

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 quests, rewards, and a return of the Lodge

The Fortnite Winterfest event has made a welcome return in 2021, which means it's time for you to ring those 'slay' bells in the battle royale while it run from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022. There's been a huge upheaval recently with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and many changes were introduced, but those include a large snowy region of the new island which is actually perfect for Winterfest, as well as the familiar Cosy Lodge reappearing in the menu that was last seen during the 2019 event. This festive period in Fortnite will be full of gifts and perhaps even a seasonal surprise or two, so read on for everything we know about Fortnite Winterfest 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Destiny 2 Iron Banner (Dec. 10 - Dec. 14): Event, Rewards & Quest Guide

Lord Saladin is back, so let's take a look at the new Iron Banner. Lord Saladin is back in Destiny 2, in Iron Banner PVP game mode, a one-week-long Crucible event that offers its participants a multiplayer experience with unique quests, bounties, and rewards. For Season 15, players need to...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 - How To Get The Vapoorwill Spin Exotic Ship: Rite Of Dawning Quest Guide

This year's Dawning event for Destiny 2 goes beyond the usual activities of baking cookies and bringing them to all the game's many vendors. It includes a couple of fairly lengthy story quests, in which you bring some holiday cheer to the Vanguard's new, unlikely allies: the Cabal empress, Caiatl, and the Eliskni refugees of the House of Light. Completing each quest unlocks items you can purchase from Dawning vendor Eva Levante, allowing you to get more rolls of Dawning-specific weapons, and finishing them is required to claim the new Dawning Exotic jumpship, Vapoorwill Spin.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find the Red Legion datapad with festive intel for Destiny 2’s Rite of Dawning quest

Destiny 2‘s Dawning kicked off with two quests this year. Saint-14 wants to bake cookies for the Eliksni, while Zavala intends to bring a Dawning surprise to Caiatl. As part of the Rite of Dawning quest, players will have to grab a Red Legion datapad with festive intel about the Cabal’s traditions. And, of course, it’s up to the Guardian to get it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

You’ll be hunting down several ingredients for The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2. These ingredients are crucial to creating the delicious baked goods that you hand out to the many NPCs you’ve encountered throughout your time in the game. One of the core ingredients for several recipes is Dark Ether Cane, and you can only obtain it by defeating specific enemies. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 and the best way to farm it.
RECIPES
gamepur.com

How to get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The Balanced Flavors ingredient is vital for The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2. You’ll need it if you want to craft Bittersweet Biscotti for the Crow or Hot Crossfire Buns for Ada-1. You can only obtain this ingredient in a specific way, and it can be easy to miss out if you’re not careful. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2 and how to best farm it during The Dawning.
RECIPES
attackofthefanboy.com

Destiny 2: How to Quickly Farm Dawning Spirit

Destiny 2 is all decked up with festive spirit. The Dawning has returned and with it everyone’s favorite pass time, making cookies. Along with farming for some classic Destiny 1 weapons, you will need to farm some Dawning Spirit. However, Destiny 2‘s Dawning Spirit will not come from opening a chest at the end of an activity. In order to obtain this spirit, you will need to target some specific enemies and bring back an old tool. Let’s go over how you can quickly farm Dawning Spirit.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Dawning: How to Make Etheric Coldsnaps

It’s that special time of the year once again and Destiny 2’s Dawning event is in full swing with new recipes to concoct, new ingredients to collect, and gift recipients to cook for. If you’re wondering how to make Etheric Coldsnaps in Destiny 2 for Variks, here’s how to do it.
RECIPES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Dawning: Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Recipe

The holiday season is finally here, and Destiny 2 players can celebrate by participating in the Dawning event that’s just launched in the game. Just like last year, players can bake all sorts of cool holiday-themed treats and snacks and give them to various NPCs and characters. Here’s how to make Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2021 event.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Dawning Recipe: How to Make Ascendant Apple Tart

Deck the halls, everyone, as Destiny 2’s final event of 2021, The Dawning, has returned. Just like in recent years for the game, this festive holiday event tasks Guardians with grinding and completing objectives in order to get some nice (or naughty) rewards. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Ascendant Apple Tart in the Destiny 2 2021 Dawning event.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

You’re going to find you need to collect several ingredients throughout The Dawning event in Destiny 2 to complete many of the baked good recipes you have to deliver. Personal Touch is one of the many ingredients you need to collect, and you’ll need it if you want to bake the Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne’s Falcon, Louis, and the Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can get the Personal Touch ingredient in Destiny 2 and how to best farm it.
RECIPES
sirusgaming.com

Destiny 2 The Pigeon Provides Event Quest – Dawning 2021 Guide

The Destiny 2 The Pigeon Provides is a special event quest that can only be undertaken during the Dawning 2021 event. It’s a special quest that centers around the holiday season so you won’t be able to take it any other time of the year. On this guide,...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Dawning: How to Get Delicious Explosion

Bungie is getting into the festive holiday spirit in Destiny 2 by bringing back the holiday-themed event The Dawning. This year, players will be tasked with creating interesting baked goods, and will have a chance at obtaining a new SMG Cold Front and other cosmetic gear. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Delicious Explosion ingredient in Destiny 2 The Dawning.
RECIPES

