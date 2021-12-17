Destiny 2 Rite of Dawning quest steps and rewards

The Fortnite Winterfest event has made a welcome return in 2021, which means it's time for you to ring those 'slay' bells in the battle royale while it run from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022. There's been a huge upheaval recently with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and many changes were introduced, but those include a large snowy region of the new island which is actually perfect for Winterfest, as well as the familiar Cosy Lodge reappearing in the menu that was last seen during the 2019 event. This festive period in Fortnite will be full of gifts and perhaps even a seasonal surprise or two, so read on for everything we know about Fortnite Winterfest 2021.

