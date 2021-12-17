ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker's contract extension officially approved by MSU Board of Trustees

By Andrew Brewster
 6 days ago
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s now official. Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker had his 10-year, $95-million contract extension approved by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football and sports in general.

This was a necessary formality, as Tucker and MSU president Samuel Stanley had already signed the contract back on Nov. 24.

The contract extension is replacing a six-year deal Tucker signed in Feb. of 2020 that paid out a salary of $5.5-million per year.

WATCH: Georgia LB Nolan Smith says he asked Mel Tucker for tips on beating Michigan

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has had Michigan’s number since taking over as head coach of the Spartans, going 2-0 in that span. Georgia, a school Tucker used to coach at, will be facing Michigan in the College Football Playoff next week, so it makes sense that one of Georgia’s players would reach out to Tucker to learn some of his secrets about beating Michigan, and that’s exactly what Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith said he did.
Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
Recent bowl game MVP quarterback enters transfer portal

Tuesday night, Levi Williams was named the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP. Less than 24 hours later, he decided to transfer from Wyoming. Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. The decision comes after quite a showing in Wyoming’s 52-48 win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

