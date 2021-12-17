Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker's contract extension officially approved by MSU Board of Trustees

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s now official. Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker had his 10-year, $95-million contract extension approved by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football and sports in general.

This was a necessary formality, as Tucker and MSU president Samuel Stanley had already signed the contract back on Nov. 24.

The contract extension is replacing a six-year deal Tucker signed in Feb. of 2020 that paid out a salary of $5.5-million per year.