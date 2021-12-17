ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observations From Clemson Bowl Practice: Offense

By JP Priester
 6 days ago
After a couple of weeks off, the No. 19 Clemson Tigers are back on the practice field this week as they prepare for the upcoming matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29.

The media was allowed in to observe the early periods of practice and All Clemson was on hand.

Offensive Observations

  • Noticeably absent from today's practice was running back Kobe Pace. There could be a number of reasons as to why he wasn't present, something head coach Dabo Swinney will likely address next time he meets with the media.
  • Running back Phil Mafah looked to be moving around much better after dealing with a late-season ankle injury. Maybe not 100%, but getting closer.
  • DJ Uiagalelei also looks to be moving around much better but is still wearing the brace on the injured knee and the splint on his finger.
  • Hunter Helms was taking the second-string reps, with Taisun Phommachanah now in the transfer portal. In at least one of the drills, Helms and Billy Wiles were splitting reps with the two's.
  • Hunter Rayburn was taking some first-team reps at center with Trent Howard repping with the two's.
  • Wide receiver Joseph Ngata was sporting a green jersey and looks like he could be set to return for the bowl game. The junior wideout was all smiles much of the morning and looked smooth running drills he was allowed to participate in.
  • Dacari Collins was also in green at the beginning but quickly came out of that jersey and put on a regular one. He was full-go.
  • E.J. Williams was also a full participant.
  • There was a lot of special teams work going on today. New co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn was instrumental in running some of the drills and could be heard shouting "This is live! Kickoff returns are all about speed."

Former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins produces his first touchdown reception of his NFL career during the Miami Dolphins' 31-24 victory Sunday over the New York Jets.

Uiagalelei Healthier, More Confident as Clemson Preps for Cheez-It Bowl

New offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter updated the health of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei ahead of Clemson's Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Iowa State.

Brandon Streeter Ready to Put His Stamp On Clemson Offense

Brandon Streeter met with the media on Saturday for the first time as Clemson's new offensive coordinator, discussing his new role with the program going forward.

The media is also being allowed in for Saturday's practice and All Clemson will once again be on hand.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

