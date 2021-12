After making its debut right on stage at the Game Awards, Ninja Theory’s long-awaited Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga is back at Geoff Keighley’s show in nothing short of dazzling form, with a gameplay video that – although it didn’t show us later much of the playful recipe – has on the other hand highlighted the graphic goodness of a production that will allow us to embark on a journey into the realistic and enveloping abyss. In this regard, it was the creator of the event who confirmed the in-game nature of the movie, because in some situations it could have easily been mistaken for a CGI video. Having made the necessary premise, let’s dive right into this world of dark colors, so as to find ourselves with the courageous heroine struggling with a fearsome giant.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO