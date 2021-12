Over the last few months, Final Fantasy XIV has found a staggering amount of interest from new players and streamers. While Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is a big fan of the MMO genre, the Twitch streamer has been focused much more on New World from Amazon Game Studios, while also forcing himself to play World of Warcraft on occasion. During a recent stream, Shroud was asked by a viewer whether or not he had played Final Fantasy XIV. The streamer revealed that he has played it, but he negatively compared it to a free-to-play game, stating that this hurt his interest.

