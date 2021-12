Today, during The Game Awards, Star Wars Eclipse was announced, a new Star Wars game from Quantic Dream, a developer best known for its PlayStation exclusives like Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls. That said, unlike these games, this one won't be a PlayStation exclusive. It's not being published by PlayStation, so it will be multi-platform. To accompany the announcement, Quantic Dream also revealed our first look at Star Wars Eclipse, courtesy of a cinematic trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO