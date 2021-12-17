ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribbean Cruise Port Sees Busiest Week Since March 2020

By Sarah Bretz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week has been/will be the busiest for cruise travel to St. Kitts since the island reopened its borders to international visitors in October. Across the island’s four ports — Port Zante, Basseterre Harbour, Deep Water Harbour, and South Friar’s Bay — 21 cruise vessels have arrived and will arrive throughout...

