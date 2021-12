See clearly in your garden while not wasting energy with the Ring Solar Pathlight. Featuring motion detection up to 15 feet, this garden gadget emits 80 lumens of solar-powered light when you approach. As a result, it improves your visibility when you’re coming home at night or throwing away the trash in the dark. Moreover, the Ring Solar Pathlight uses the sun’s light to recharge and store power, helping to keep your energy bills low. It’s also equipped with an array of smart features when connected to a Ring Bridge or compatible Echo Device. For example, receive mobile notifications, power the lights on or off, and set schedules. You can even customize settings such as adjusting the light intensity. Best of all, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn the lights on and off using voice commands.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO