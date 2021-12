It was a slow day for the livestock complex, as the contracts opened to a marketplace that’s more excited about Christmas than it is about actually trading. It was a lower-trading day for all the livestock contracts, as the marketplace didn’t see much interest from traders and the cash markets were unsupported. Even though it’s a holiday-shortened week, there will be a USDA Cattle on Feed and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report released on Thursday.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO