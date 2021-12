Founder, CEO and CIO of HGM Fund, managing investments in the financial technology, health technology and communications industries. When I think about the past, present and future of automation in America, I see a trail of magnificent achievement — yet one that is also blighted by fundamental missteps. The origins of automation in this country can be traced back to the working-class streets of Detroit several decades ago. It slowly caused the demise of the auto industry as we knew it. We imported Japanese-manufactured robots to perform the roles traditionally held by blue-collar factory workers. We turned to machines that could deliver a better-quality product faster.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO