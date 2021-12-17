ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL moves Browns, Raiders to Monday at 5 p.m., 2 other games moved to Tuesday

By Daryl Ruiter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The NFL has postponed Saturday’s Browns home game against the Raiders to Monday at 5 p.m. the league announced Friday afternoon.

The postponement is among three for Week 15.

NFL Network will still broadcast the game Monday afternoon from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Washington Football Team and Eagles as well as Seahawks-Rams games will be played Tuesday at 7 p.m. FOX will broadcast both games and they will be available as part of the NFL Sunday ticket package.

The league released a statement concerning the decision to postpone the games amid COVID outbreaks among teams, including the Browns.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league.

“We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

The move comes as the Browns currently have 20 players who tested positive for COVID in recent days, including three more positive tests on Friday as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski and coaching assistant Ryan Cordell.

