Bubble Encased Santa Returns to Eckert's for Christmas Photos

Well it’s now just 10 days til Christmas. How’s your shopping and holiday prep going. I am so far behind and now just trying to catch up. Outside lights have been up and now I’ve at least got some indoor stuff out, but no tree yet (probably Saturday) and I do have some shopping yet to do. I have sent out through my elf Rhonda goodies for lots of good girls and boys so there is that. Santa’s this year are in high demand and are being kept very busy. Remember we really couldn’t do that whole Santa thing last year because of COVID. So savor that visit with Santa and remember he’s had his shots and booster too. Merry Christmas.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO