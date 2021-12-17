ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Bubble Encased Santa Returns to Eckert's for Christmas Photos

By Danny Wicentowski
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a second year, Eckert's Farms in Bellville, Illinois is rolling out a Santa-sized globe for its annual meet-and-greet events. Encasing the jolly Christmas icon in plastic allows kids to interact with him safely — while not sharing anything more infectious than holiday cheer. Each year, the farm's...

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

There's a Lifetime Christmas movie about Santa Fe

Santa Fe is about to become Lifetime famous. The Lifetime movie, "Holiday in Santa Fe," starring Mario Lopez and Emeraude Toubia airs Friday at 6 p.m. The film features various local vendors and businesses. In January, Lopez posted to Twitter, giving his fans a look around the Santa Fe Plaza...
SANTA FE, NM
theweektoday.com

Santa’s Elks collect pile of toys for Christmas

“We are Santa’s Elks,” said Jonie Hackett, as she and other Elks helped State Troopers box up dozens and dozens of toys to be donated. Each year, the members of the Elks Lodge pitch in for a toy drive by buying tiny stockings to be hung around the bar or cardinals to be placed on a remembrance tree, each marked with the name of a loved one.
ADVOCACY
Frederick News-Post

Pet Photos with Santa!

Benefits TJ High School 2022 graduates. Photos will be emailed to you within two days. $5 suggested donation entitles you to 10% off your in-store purchase that day!
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Tot's help Santa deliver Christmas joy

The whole world ain't as darks as it sometimes seems. There light if you look for it, if you know what I mean. The next six months every day, gets lighter and longer. Still standing after twenty twenty, you'll emerge stronger. For someone in need, you'll be their first responder.
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Santa’s Village is returning to Boundary County

If you’re looking for some Christmas fun this season, look no further than the border. Jake’s Landing in Porthill is turning into Santa’s Village again this year. The little town is not only "decking the halls" but will also be "decked out" in more than 10,000 lights.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Decoration#Christmas Wishes#Covid#Breakfast With Santa#Eckerts Com
Franklin County Times

PHOTOS: The Roxy’s Christmas Spectacular

Community members of all ages unite on stage for the “The Roxy’s Christmas Spectacular.” With showings Dec. 9-12, the production made a glorious return after a pandemic hiatus in 2020. The show is a family favorite in Russellville and Franklin County, with numerous performers taking part in the large-scale spectacle. From snow people and elves to Santa, Mrs. Claus and more, festive characters make up the cast. The show is directed by Hillary Malone Hall.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
GoDanRiver.com

Photos: Santa, Grinch and other Christmas characters dash to the water for Yuletide fishing

Don't worry. The Grinch — also known as Jonathan Linens — isn't here to steal Christmas cheer. On Sunday, he joined other costumed Christmas characters from Pittsylvania and Halifax counties in what's now the fourth annual fishing excursion in Clarksville. "It has become a yearly tradition that us and many others look forward to," Linens said. The group began the day fishing beside the bridge in Clarksville on Buggs Island Lake at noon and made their way to Sunoco/Papa John's for lunch where they took photos and passed out candy to children. They finished up the day on the water for more "catfishing." In addition to Linens, the fishing crew included Roy Boaze as Santa, Austin White as the Nut Cracker, Josh Aherron as Rudolph, Josh Koger as Joseph, Zack Wyatt as Frosty the snowman, Caleb Koger as a gingerbread man and Johnny Robertson as Buddy the elf.
LIFESTYLE
Renna Media

Santa Visits Fanwood’s Legendary Christmas House

Fanwood’s legendary Christmas House attracted hundreds of families who stood in a line that wrapped around the block for a chance to meet Santa Claus on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Christmas House is the home of Greg Roser and his family and is located on Paterson Road, near...
FANWOOD, NJ
The Times

Santa's Front Porch activities return, businesses to benefit

Children can visit a feative home with local businesses benefiting by purchase of gift cards.A Sherwood real estate broker is once again providing a festive Christmas cottage for children while also supporting local businesses during the continuing pandemic. For the second year in a row, Gardner Team Real Estate has created its free Santa's Front Porch for children to visit and look inside the workshop, which doubles as the company's business, at 16227 S.W. First St. in Sherwood. The porch will feature 10 festive attractions that includes a peek into Santa's workshop. There is also a toy chute run by...
SHERWOOD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
southseattleemerald.com

PHOTO ESSAY: Santa’s Back

I’ve taken photos of kids with Santa Claus for many years, including a brief stint as a Santa photographer at the downtown Seattle Nordstrom in the mid ’90s. Christmas hasn’t officially arrived for me until I see a child staring up into the eyes of Santa, trying to remember what they want him to bring them for Christmas.
SEATTLE, WA
Williamson Source

Photos: Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade 2021

After a reschedule due to weather, the Leiper’s Fork parade took place on Sunday, December 12. Those who come out to the parade are mostly local but one visitor was in attendance from South Dakota and the oldest attendee was 96. Just as promised Chris Janson brought the good...
CELEBRATIONS
959theriver.com

10 Days Til Christmas And The Santa’s Are Busy!

Well it’s now just 10 days til Christmas. How’s your shopping and holiday prep going. I am so far behind and now just trying to catch up. Outside lights have been up and now I’ve at least got some indoor stuff out, but no tree yet (probably Saturday) and I do have some shopping yet to do. I have sent out through my elf Rhonda goodies for lots of good girls and boys so there is that. Santa’s this year are in high demand and are being kept very busy. Remember we really couldn’t do that whole Santa thing last year because of COVID. So savor that visit with Santa and remember he’s had his shots and booster too. Merry Christmas.
LIFESTYLE
Lima News

Photos: Santa, Exchange Club deliver to Lima’s Freedom Elementary

Pupils from Freedom Elementary in Lima delivered hugs to Santa Claus on Friday afternoon. Santa and members of the Lima Exchange Club visited the school Friday to pass out goodie bags sponsored by the club and Nutrien. The bags included hats, gloves, and socks, as well as lots of fun books and treats.
LIMA, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Embark on a magical Christmas cruise to Santa’s hideaway

This holiday season embark on a magical Christmas cruise to Santa’s hideaway. Brhett Vickery is in Lake Geneva taking a stroll through their Christmas Tree Festival before hopping aboard the Lake Geneva Santa Cruise. About Santa Cruise (website) Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway! Along...
TRAVEL
themanchestermirror.com

Photos: Santa Storytime at the library!

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Last Saturday, December 11, The Manchester District Library hosted a special guest for a special storytime and lots of photos!. Looking for more holiday fun at the library? Join Miss Stacia and Christmas Kathy in the...
MANCHESTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy