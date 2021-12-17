ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France urges vaccine uptake, bans New Year's concerts

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER, BARBARA SURK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162R8J_0dPuL35A00

French authorities on Friday urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the holiday festivities as infections surge and the government tries to avoid another lockdown.

“The fifth wave is here and it is here in full force,” Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference, adding that the fast-spreading omicron variant is expected to dominate infections in France at the start of January.

To curb the spread of the virus during the holidays, the government banned public concerts and fireworks displays at New Year's celebrations and called on people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members congregating at Christmas .

“The fewer you are, the lower the risk,” Castex said.

The prime minister also warned people who still refuse to get vaccinated, without a credible health reason, that their public lives could be severely restricted soon by new legislation the government proposes to present next month.

“While we gave a lot of time to those who have hesitated and had doubts, we will reinforce incentives for vaccination in January because it is not acceptable that the refusal of a few million people to get vaccinated puts an entire country at risk” Castex said.

France has sharply restricted travel to the country from outside the European Union, including from the U.K., because of the spread of the omicron variant. Authorities announced limits on reasons for traveling to France from Britain, a negative virus test less than 24 hours old and a mandatory 48-hour isolation upon arrival beginning Saturday.

In France, authorities have accelerated vaccinations, including a massive push to administer as many booster shoots as possible before families gather for Christmas . Health officials narrowed the gap between the second and third shot to four months from the previous five, Castex said.

The National Velodrome in Paris, the home of France's track cycling team and now once again the country’s largest vaccination center, was buzzing with people getting jabs before heading home — or doing last minute shopping — for the holidays.

With a daily average of 50,704 infections over the last week and 60,866 on Thursday alone, people said they are not willing to risk their health and take chances on the safety of their loved ones.

“It’s to be safe,” said Nilo Schwencke, a doctoral student.

Before coming on Friday to get a booster, Coralie Vieville said she has shared a file with 40 family members, expected to gather for Christmas, to determine who has already been vaccinated and who hasn't.

“That’s how we are preparing,” Vieville said. Because it’s a large family, she said, "it’s quite important to do this and be sure there’s as little risk as possible.”

Over 48 million of France’s 67 million people are fully vaccinated and tens of thousands are signing up for first shots or boosters. It’s those third shots that health officials want to administer fast and in large numbers to curb the fast-spreading omicron variant.

“People often forget and say ’I’m vaccinated, I’ve caught COVID, the vaccination’s not working,” said Marc Morales, a doctor at the Velodrome, as recreational cyclists sped round the track. “That’s false. It protects against severe cases, it reduces transmission but in terms of transmission it’s not 100% efficient.”

The velodrome can accommodate on average three to five thousand vaccine shots in a six-hour day but if needed, can take even more, Morales said. Next week, the “vaccinodrome,” as it has become known, will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 after health authorities issue the final approval.

———

Surk reported from Nice, France.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#The European Union#Omicron
lonelyplanet.com

France imposes travel ban on UK - here's what you need to know about the new rules

France is set to tighten restrictions on UK travelers with a non-essential travel ban on both vaccinated and unvaccinated arrivals from Saturday, with exemptions for French and EU citizens and residents. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading through the UK at an unprecedented rate. On Wednesday the UK recorded...
TRAVEL
MedPage Today

COVID Vaccine 'Passports' Work to Boost Uptake

Countries that required certification of COVID-19 vaccination, a recent negative test, or prior infection for travel or entry to public places generally saw faster uptake of the shots, a study showed. Vaccinations increased in the 20 days before implementation of the policies and for the first 40 days afterward, reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
NME

Nightlife industry urges Boris Johnson to “let us dance” on New Year’s Eve

The UK’s nightlife industry is calling on Boris Johnson to let clubs and venues operate on New Year’s Eve amid rumours of an imminent lockdown in England. Although the Prime Minister has not yet announced any plans for one, reports have been circulating over the last week about the possibility of a post-Christmas “circuit-breaker” lockdown in an attempt to stymie rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Israel on ‘verge of state of emergency’ over new coronavirus variant

Israel is on the “verge of a state of emergency”, the country’s prime minister warned after a worrying new coronavirus variant was detected in at least three people.The Middle Eastern country on Friday imposed a travel ban covering most of Africa after detecting its first case of the Nu variant, also known as B1.1.529, in a traveller who had returned from Malawi.Scientists are concerned about the new variant, which could be more contagious than the Delta strain.The health ministry said the traveller and two other suspected cases, all of whom had been vaccinated, had been placed in isolation.“We are currently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

484K+
Followers
123K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy