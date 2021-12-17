How to effectively invest in gold and silver in 2022 (part 1)

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...

