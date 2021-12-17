How to effectively invest in gold and silver in 2022 (part 1)

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
(Kitco News) Gold price is looking to get a boost from a seasonably favorable time that began in mid-December. And analysts are eyeing whether the momentum will be strong enough to take gold above $1,850 an ounce — the next hurdle in the price trend. "From a seasonal perspective,...
Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
(Kitco News) - Gold is back above $1800/oz as the yellow metal registered a 0.80% gain on Wednesday. Silver is closing in on $23/oz and is currently 0.33% higher. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.34% higher and spot WTI is -0.25% in the red. Risk sentiment...
Gold, silver and platinum are positioned to make another run to the downside. The trio remains weak and without energy, indicating lower prices are ahead. There is nothing that suggests this pattern is changing anytime soon. While the metals remain solid long-term hard asset commodities in the present, they look...
2022 is the year speculative money recedes from the markets, said E.B. Tucker, director of Metalla Royalty. "Everybody is a speculator, and so next year, I expect this speculation runs out of gas. There's no more stimulus check coming. There's more liquidity coming into the average person's pocket. They got a raise this year, but everything they're buying is going up in price. Sales are slowing down. The refinance boom is slowing down," Tucker told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. "Next year, you're going to see a rotation out of [stocks] and you're going to see a move into something real."
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver both trade just under flat leading into the European open. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.10% higher and spot WTI is also flat. Risk sentiment was mixed overnight as the Nikkei 225 (0.16%) and ASX (0.13%) pushed higher but the...
'Twas a week of hope for the precious metals, Gold therein rising low-to-high from 1753 to 1816 (+3.6%) and Silver per same from 21.41 to 22.69 (+6.0%). But given Gold is never really supposed to stray too far from the 1780s, let alone Silver be allowed to do anything material but decline, both precious metals eked out immaterial weekly gains. Gold settled yesterday (Friday) at 1799, +0.9% net for the week, and Silver at 22.36, +0.7% net.
Today, we had a mixed bag in the precious metals markets, resulting in gold declining for the second consecutive day, and silver recovering and trading higher after yesterday’s decline. Yesterday, market participants in U.S. equities were solidly risk-off, taking all three major indices lower. Today U.S. equities reversed, scoring solid gains across-the-board.
No this is not the fifth day of the 12 days of Christmas carol, but the first day of an historically bullish trading opportunity for metalheads’ favorite precious shiny. Since the introduction of SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSE:GLD) back in 2004, the ETF has seen a 13-4 record of bullish closes in the December to January OpEx period (i.e. first open following the close of trading on the 3rd Friday in December, through the end of trading on the 3rd Friday in January).
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a quickening of asset tapering and signaled three rate hikes in 2022. Chester Ntonifor, FX Strategist of BCA Research discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the direction of the U.S. dollar in next year. “It’s pretty priced in that the Fed is going...
After reaching lows on Wednesday morning before the FED announcement, gold, silver and platinum have rallied hard and appear ready to reverse direction. Today’s action is the key; a higher close will probably trigger a reversal. Although we remained short through the rally, we were not aggressive at selling...
The Federal Open Market Committee has announced a doubling in the pace of asset tapering on Wednesday. The Dot Plots indicate that there will be an average of three rate hikes in 2022, three more in 2023, and two in 2024, all in increments of 25 basis points. Gary Wagner,...
Like the birds that head south for the winter, at the moment, it appears gold, silver and platinum are going to join them. The facts are simple, every rally attempt has failed. The metals are headed lower and selling rallies is the best strategy until it’s not. Understanding markets...
