The Financial Accounting Standards Board proposed an accounting standards update on Monday aimed at enhancing the transparency of supplier finance programs. Stakeholders had noted that there is a lack of transparency in these programs — in which buyers arrange with a third-party financer to give suppliers the option to be paid by the third party prior to an invoice due date, and which are sometimes known as reverse factoring, payables finance, or structured payables arrangements — because GAAP does not require explicit disclosures around them, and because the buyer may present program obligations in various locations in the balance sheet, depending on details of the arrangement.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO