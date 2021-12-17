ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

By Samantha Kubota
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying...

Lynn R. Nelson
6d ago

Dear God, Please keep this family safe and keep them warm, please send your blessings for Blake and his family 🙏. In Jesus name. Amen

75ct
6d ago

Blake,you are strong young man and i PRAY that you get what you deserve,i PRAY that you and your family are BLESSED this Christmas.stay strong your a child with heart and always stay that way.Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Mel Fleming
6d ago

To the mom of Blake,THANK YOU, as a person who grew up in a situation like his. THANK YOU for having the strength , courage and faith to remove your child / children from this. pLEASE DO NOT EVER GO BACK.

