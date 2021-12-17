New Gear to End the Year: The Best Drops of December

Nobody likes to deal with trolls on social media — and Twitter might have a way to prevent people (both celebrities and regular folks) from getting snowed under with abuse and trolling. Reported in Bloomberg, Twitter's "Project Guardian" is effectively a list of users that are at high risk of being attacked by other users. Those on the list find their complaints about abusive posts fast-tracked within the moderation team and reviewed ahead of others in the queue. While, yes, the list is reportedly full of high-profile celebrities and notable users (whose reach could make complaints about Twitter spread quickly and make the platform look especially bad), according to Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, that's not where this initiative ends. "The reason this concept existed is because of the ‘person of the day’ phenomenon, and on that basis, there are some people who are the ‘person of the day’ most days, and so Project Guardian would be one way to protect them." In other words, this is also a way to protect regular people who — for one reason or another — find themselves in the middle of Twitter frenzy. While sheer scale prevents this feature from rolling across the entire userbase (on top of the fact that, if everyone was receiving fast-tracked moderation... no one would be), it's nice to see that Twitter has tools in its arsenal that don't just protect famous faces, but also those who find themselves suddenly thrust into the digital limelight. Twitter aside, we're diving into details on Instagram's new plans for the return of the chronological feed, a new take on campsite coffee and the "most 'Timex' Timex ever made." This is Today in Gear.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO