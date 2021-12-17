ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

New Gear to End the Year: The Best Drops of December

By Hayley Helms
Gear Patrol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the calendar year may be here, but winter is just beginning. In anticipation of winter 21/22, we're seeing a plethora of new gear hit the proverbial streets — everything from exclusive Prada collaborations to new, sustyainable Arc'teryx pieces. We recommend stocking up while these are hot and fresh,...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

The Best Weightlifting Gear and Lifting Accessories

Back when the ancient Greeks established the foundations of what would become our modern conception of weightlifting, while they did have weights, they had little else in the form of gear. In fact, they went to the gym entirely nude—the word “gymnazein” actually meant “to exercise naked.” Clearly, we do things a little differently these days, using all varieties of specialized workout clothing and tools. That’s what we’re here to look at now: The best weightlifting gear.
WORKOUTS
gearjunkie.com

Gear of the Year: All of the Best Outdoor Products in 2021

Hurtling toward a new year, here’s a look at the best outdoor and adventure gear our editors saw in 2021. Here we go! Winding down another year of gear and tech, we’ve pared down our favorite outdoor-ready products that hit the market in 2021. Our Gear of the...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The 8 Essential Winter Jacket Styles for Men

In order to survive winter, at least for those folks who struggle with subzero temperatures at the season's peak, you need to be well-equipped. But before you go piling on layers uninformed, you might want to know the different types of winter-appropriate pieces of outerwear. We’ve picked eight styles of outerwear you should know, each of which is built with functionality in mind. Weigh the pros and cons of each before you pull the trigger on a pricey jacket.
APPAREL
reverb.com

The Best New Gear of 2021: Effects, Electronic & Recording Gear

Despite the challenges the global pandemic poses to gear makers, musicians, and everyone else involved in the music gear industry, there was still an astonishing amount of innovative and useful music gear released in 2021. Let's look at some of the truly exceptional releases—but don't just take our word for...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#New Gear#Prada#Continental#The Aspen Skiing Company#Faction
Gear Patrol

Stay Cozy All Winter Long with Upstate Flannel Sheets, Now 20% off at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. With Winter Solstice just a few days away, it is time to start thinking of how to keep warm in every aspect of your life. When it comes to sleep, the best way to stay cozy on the coldest nights is with some soft flannel sheets. Just in time for the changing of the seasons, Upstate Flannel Sheets are marked down by 20 percent at Huckberry.
SHOPPING
Popular Mechanics

Gear of the Year 2021: Auto

Whether you’re a keen outdoorsman or Overland adventurer, a knife is one of the most useful tools you can carry. Inherent in its name, Bailout, this model isn’t your average everyday carry accessory. Along with a tanto-style CPM-3V steel blade, the pommel of the knife features a built-in glass breaker.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Backcountry Just Received Fresh Stock of Blue-Chip Outdoor Brands

In a product space marred by supply chain issues (this is especially true of the outdoor industry), it's nice to have some good news pumping in over the airwaves. Backcountry has just received fresh stocks from blue-chip brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, The North Face and Burton. The caveat here is that just because Backcountry has fresh stock, doesn't mean it will sit on shelves waiting in the wind for you to snatch it up — products sell quickly these days. So if you're in the market for some new winter gear, act fast.
STOCK MARKET
Gear Patrol

Huckberry's All-Weather Duckboots Are on Sale Just in Time for Winter Weather

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Winter is a tough time for footwear. Rain, snow, mud — even the salt they put on sidewalks and roads. Basically, everything is out to ruin your favorite shoes. When hunters in Maine needed shoes to get them through the muddy, wet winter, they relied on the duck boot from L.L. Bean. This design has been mimicked ever since, with good reason. The duck boot is a now-timeless design that combines leather and rubber to stave off the worst of the worst. And now, Huckberry has made its own version, with a twist.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Gear Patrol

Fill Your Wardrobe From Top to Bottom With 20% off Madewell's Sale Section

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you're looking for stylish, affordable, extremely wearable clothes to complete your wardrobe, look no further than Madewell. The brand's clothes come in a huge range of sizes and look great with just about any outfit you can throw together — there really is no way to go wrong. Madewell makes handsome chinos and quality denim along with sweaters and hoodies you'll never want to take off. Plus you can pick up outerwear, sneakers and all the bits to top things off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fstoppers

What Was the Best Gear You Bought This Year?

This has been a billboard year for camera and equipment releases as all the big players have launched impressive products of some description. What have you bought and what have your favorite purchases been?. In this video, Eli Infante goes through what he considers the best purchases he has made...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

How to Get Salt Stains Off Your Boots

During winter, it can be difficult to defend your favorite footwear agains the elements; snow, yes, but also the salt that cities use to de-slick streets and sidewalks. If you're facing the fluffy stuff right now, surely the salt's coming — it’s only a matter of time. The...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Up-to-Date on Today’s News and Releases

Last week, we reported on Nike's acquisition of RTFKT — a move that signals the Swoosh's faith in the rapidly expanding NFT and "metaverse" market. Its main competitor, German sportswear giant adidas, has already dove headfirst into the burgeoning space, launching collaborations with well-known entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club. According to reports, it looks like that bet is paying off for everyone involved. The Three Stripes' recent "Into the Metaverse" — which featured Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT collector gmoney and crypto-media group Punks — raked in 5,924 ETH (about $23 million) across both an "Early Access" and open public periods, back on December 17. With 30,000 new NFTs minted, the whole event is a clear boon no matter how you slice it: adidas gains a relevant foothold among a new demographic in a new technology, while also legitimizing the work of NFT artists and entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club with a more conventionally corporate seal of approval. Long story short, expect more NFT drops to happen in the future, especially those with the blessing of a globally relevant brand. Like them or not, NFTs aren't going anywhere. For those of us who aren't interested in NFTs, we've got a few more products we want to shine a light on. From Snow Peak's craft beer-ready portable barrel to Crown Royal's new 18-year blended whiskey and LG's first-ever gaming laptop, this is Today in Gear.
INSTAGRAM
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Save on +J Outerwear at Uniqlo, Ray-Ban Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. $180 $100 (44% OFF) It is...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

A Bunch of Coleman Camping Gear Is on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox. If your camping gear took a beating this past year, now is the time to replenish or treat yourself to new stuff, as Amazon is running a holiday sale with up to 60 percent off on select Coleman tents, camping chairs, sleeping bags, and more.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: News to Know Before Your Christmas Break

For those of us of a certain age, you might hear "RadioShack" and have holiday memories like shopping for electronics and video games, or heading in to outfit your latest toy with a pack of new batteries. It seems that for today's generation however, RadioShack will be associated with... well, cryptocurrency. RadioShack — yes, RadioShack — is planning on "bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream" in a move that will see the brand attempt to roar back into relevancy after heading into bankruptcy back in 2015. Supported by Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez's Retail Ecommerce Ventures Review and its Atlas USV (Universal Store of Value) protocol, RadioShack is setting up a Decentralized Finance ecosystem and exchange. In layman's terms, RadioShack is effectively trying to launch something more direct and peer-to-peer than a platform like Coinbase — including the creation of its own token, known (fittingly) as RADIO. Will RadioShack's decades-long legacy buoy this venture to success, or will RadioShack once again head back into the graveyard of fallen retail giants (R.I.P. CircuitCity)? We'll just have to see in the new year. RadioShack revival aside, there's a few things we wanted to highlight before you head into your Christmas holiday. Whether it's Ontario Knife Co.'s NY-made addition to its "Old Hickory" series to LG's space-smart DualUp monitor and Athletic Brewing's Dry January party pack, this is Today in Gear.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The 15 Best Accessories Released in 2021

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2021. Accessories are the extras — hats, sunglasses, jewelry, fragrances, bandanas, belts, you name it. They're supposed to be fun, and they serve as a way to express yourself even in corporate settings. Can't wear your favorite band tee into the office (if you're still going there)? Try a ring or some colorful sunglasses for the car ride in. The options are endless, but these were the some of our favorite accessories released this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Oreo Is Dropping 2 New Flavors to Ring in the New Year

Oreo really has been keeping fans on their toes this year. The brand kicked off 2021 by dropping Lady Gaga Oreos, then blew fans away by rolling out a collaboration with Pokémon. The brand then announced that Oreo Thins Extra Stuffed would be dropping in the new year. But strap yourself in because Oreo isn't done yet—Thins Extra Stuffed is not the only new cookie coming down the pipeline in 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
springvillejournal.com

Rod, Gun & Game: New gear for the outdoor New Year

The busiest time of the year is upon us. The holiday season with Christmas joy is a time of year when friends and families make time to share time and have a good time. It’s a time to impart happiness with your effervescent smile. It’s a time to contribute to stories, share your laugh with jokes and communicate some of your fondest memories, especially those unforgettable outdoor recollections. The most time-resistant memories might come from your fishing, hunting and hiking adventures. Take the time to share them.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Updates, Product Drops and Breaking News

Nobody likes to deal with trolls on social media — and Twitter might have a way to prevent people (both celebrities and regular folks) from getting snowed under with abuse and trolling. Reported in Bloomberg, Twitter's "Project Guardian" is effectively a list of users that are at high risk of being attacked by other users. Those on the list find their complaints about abusive posts fast-tracked within the moderation team and reviewed ahead of others in the queue. While, yes, the list is reportedly full of high-profile celebrities and notable users (whose reach could make complaints about Twitter spread quickly and make the platform look especially bad), according to Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, that's not where this initiative ends. "The reason this concept existed is because of the ‘person of the day’ phenomenon, and on that basis, there are some people who are the ‘person of the day’ most days, and so Project Guardian would be one way to protect them." In other words, this is also a way to protect regular people who — for one reason or another — find themselves in the middle of Twitter frenzy. While sheer scale prevents this feature from rolling across the entire userbase (on top of the fact that, if everyone was receiving fast-tracked moderation... no one would be), it's nice to see that Twitter has tools in its arsenal that don't just protect famous faces, but also those who find themselves suddenly thrust into the digital limelight. Twitter aside, we're diving into details on Instagram's new plans for the return of the chronological feed, a new take on campsite coffee and the "most 'Timex' Timex ever made." This is Today in Gear.
CELEBRITIES
Gear Patrol

The Best American Watch Brands

The watch scene in the United States, long a predictable and quiet market of watch lovers and buyers, is changing. That’s thanks in part to America’s own kind of volatility: a crucible of American watchmakers and small brands, rising and falling, growing and changing, duking it out for a whole new market of Americans who want to wear a watch made by an American company. The American Watch Renaissance is real. It’s also complicated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy