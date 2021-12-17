Service members receive a special treat from Carteret County Chamber of Commerce

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce military affairs committee gave troops along with the Crystal Coast a special treat Friday morning.

They have been collecting cookies and cards for their annual cookies for troops drive since Dec. 13.

Today they were able to give out about 20,000 cookies to the service members in the area.

“It’s for the troops that aren’t able to go home. So that’s why we ask for donations that are homemade. And then there’s also cards and notes sent from families children, so that they have a little bit of home, and they’re also appreciative for it,” said Lori Tulloch, military chairperson for Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.

They made their deliveries to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Marine Corps Auxilliary landing field bogue, and the Coast Guard stations at Fort Macon and Emerald Isle.

