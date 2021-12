West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that Ming County school has been selected as the grand prize winner in the Do It for Babydog Round Three vaccine incentive program. “Our grand prize winner for ‘Do It for Babydog Round Three’ which includes a $100,000 check to the school and a party for all the students, has been awarded to Matewan Grade School in Mingo County,” Justice said during his COVID-19 press conference Thursday morning.

MATEWAN, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO