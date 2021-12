Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the residents and staff of nursing homes, in part due to their population of elderly residents who are more susceptible to the virus. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that as of Nov. 21, 730,867 nursing home residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, of whom 140,563 died.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO