Presidential Election

As spending bill stalls, Democrats begin new push to pass voting rights legislation

 6 days ago

Negotiations between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and President Joe Biden on the social and climate...

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

House progressives beg Biden to enact parts of $2T spending bill

The leader of a group of 95 left-wing House Democrats called on President Biden Wednesday to take executive action implementing portions of the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act. The statement from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) came three days after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he could not support the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden still hopeful of Senate passage of social spending bill

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he remains hopeful he can secure Senate passage of a massive social spending bill. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dealt a potentially fatal blow last weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, saying he could not support it. But Biden told reporters at the White House he believed the bill, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda, could be resurrected. "I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Biden said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

In a letter to Democratic colleagues Monday, Schumer, of New York, said the Senate would vote in early January on a new version of President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill, as well as voting rights legislation deemed essential by many Democrats in advance of the midterm elections.  The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Horsford calls on Senate to work through holiday and pass voting rights bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While Senate Democrats are figuring out their next moves after Sen. Joe Manchin’s declaration that he can’t support the Build Back Better Act as written, the Senate should stay in session over the holidays and pass a voting rights bill, Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said in Las Vegas Monday. “The Senate needs to cancel […] The post Horsford calls on Senate to work through holiday and pass voting rights bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasentinel.net

CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS CALLS ON THE SENATE TO RECONVENE AND PASS VOTING RIGHTS LEGISLATION

Today, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are standing for the American people and will continue to demand justice for voting rights. Representative Maxine Waters (File Photo) Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty said “in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
