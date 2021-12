Lufthansa to launch new daily departures between Frankfurt and Stavanger in May 2022. Capacity also scheduled to increase on a number of other departures. 'Western and Northern Norway have both seen sharp increases in demand for tourist-focused routes in recent years. The expansion to the route network will therefore be important for bringing these regions closer to the outside world, while also strengthening already-established travel flows,’ says Gaute Skallerud Riise, Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO