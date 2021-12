Season 2 is currently set to premiere on HBO in the new year and per the latest trailer, struggle is around every corner. Take, for example, with Rue. We hoped that she would find a way to turn some sort of corner after that lengthy diner conversation with Ali, but we’ve come to understand that recovery does not move in a straight line. She is struggling with her sobriety, her identity, and also the feelings she has for Jules and everyone around her. She will try to get some help in the new season, but how long will it really last?

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO