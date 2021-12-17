Local real estate agent featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

Even before the pandemic, homebuyers and sellers were experimenting with a new, online model of real estate — instant buying, or “iBuying.” However, do-it-yourself home-buying and selling can be overwhelming because buyers and sellers are inundated with information without knowing what to do with it. Hiring an expert is still preferred, and, in a 2020 study, more than half of buyers said that real estate agents helped them glean more information than they otherwise would have from online portals, saving significant amounts of time, money, and stress.
