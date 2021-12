What is still known as the only Jewish beer company in America, Shmaltz Brewing Co., announced its farewell season after 25 years in the beer business with the first and final release of Bittersweet Lenny’s RIPA in 16oz cans, vintage gems from the Shmaltz beer vault, and a fitting tribute, Exodus 2021 Barleywine Ale (8.8% ABV) brewed with Date, Fig, Pomegranate, and Grape. These and many more beers from Class of ’96 breweries were showcased as part of Shmaltz’s farewell tour events leading up to Hanukkah 2021.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO