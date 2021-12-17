ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait Until You See Dorinda Medley's Rainbow Ombré Floral Christmas Tree

By Talia Ergas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Who says Christmas decorations can only be red and green? Dorinda Medley just proved that, when it comes to holiday cheer,...

bravotv.com

Dorinda Medley Unveils Her Berkshires Home's Breathtaking 2021 Christmas Decorations

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Dorinda Medley's Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, is basically synonymous with Christmas. When December rolls around, the iconic abode is always decked top-to-bottom with towering nutcrackers, lifelike Santas, and multiple magical Christmas trees. But just when we thought we knew what we can come to expect from the Massachusetts manor, The Real Housewives of New York City alum changed directions on us in the best way.
bravotv.com

Dorinda Medley Is "Ready for Christmas" with a Fancy, Festive Tablescape

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. With Christmas just days away, Dorinda Medley has decked her halls with Candyland-inspired decor for the holidays. As The Real Housewives of New York City alum showed in the exclusive Bravo Insider video above, she totally transformed her dining room to incorporate the theme, and it looks incredible.
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
Life and Style Weekly

Celebrity Christmas Trees 2021: See Photos of the Stars’ Most Gorgeous Holiday Decorations

‘Tis the season! Celebrities are getting in the holiday spirit by decorating their 2021 home Christmas trees and sharing the gorgeous results with their fans. A number of stars began early, getting their tree up and ready by Thanksgiving. Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, were already in the holiday spirit on turkey day, posing in front of their tree while wishing Instagram followers, “Happy Thanksgiving from the Wades.” Their tree featured exclusively red decorations with ornaments in various shapes and sizes, and tiny white lights.
bravotv.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares a Look at Her Stunning White Christmas Tree

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Candiace Dillard Bassett has been ready for the holidays for quite a while. On September 4, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member told The Daily Dish podcast about her dreams of decorating her new home for Christmas. "I'm excited to like do the holidays in the new house," she said. "I'm about to have a 24-foot tree...I've already spied the one that I want. I'm actually gonna have three trees, two on this main level. So we're gonna have one in the two-story living room. I also have a two-story foyer, I'm gonna have another really tall tree in the foyer where the staircase is. Then I'm gonna have one upstairs in the window upstairs and we'll have one in the basement as well." Three months later, her dreams are a reality.
Popculture

Dorinda Medley Talks the Ups and Downs of Hosting 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 at Bluestone Manor (Exclusive)

Dorinda Medley is back and mixing it up with her fellow Real Housewives at Bluestone Manor in the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — and she's bringing the feeling of her famous Berkshires home to Bravo fans everywhere! Celebrating the launch of her new Bluestone Manor Bourbon, Medley opened up to PopCulture.com about the ups and downs of hosting some of Housewives' biggest personalities.
HGTV

How to Give Your Christmas Tree a Rainbow-rific Makeover

Try a trendy twist this holiday season with a Christmas tree that's decked out with every color of the rainbow. This vibrant display looks like a million bucks but, by upcycling holiday decor you already have, this makeover is easy on the wallet. Tree Decorations: Materials Needed. tree topper. plastic...
bravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Has the Most Glam Christmas Tree with Pink & Purple Decorations

Garcelle Beauvais is in the "Christmas mood" after decorating her home for the holiday. In a December 20 Instagram video, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a look at her stunning Christmas tree, which is decked out with a variety of pink, purple, silver, and gold ornaments, glittering ribbon, and other embellishments. Garcelle's holiday decor also includes customized stockings and holders that spell out "peace."
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Gown & More Gorgeous Looks During Her Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special. Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
Taste Of Home

Joanna Gaines Just Shared Photos of Her Christmas Trees, and We Love Them All

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
