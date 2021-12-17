Wait Until You See Dorinda Medley's Rainbow Ombré Floral Christmas Tree

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Candiace Dillard Bassett has been ready for the holidays for quite a while. On September 4, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member told The Daily Dish podcast about her dreams of decorating her new home for Christmas. "I'm excited to like do the holidays in the new house," she said. "I'm about to have a 24-foot tree...I've already spied the one that I want. I'm actually gonna have three trees, two on this main level. So we're gonna have one in the two-story living room. I also have a two-story foyer, I'm gonna have another really tall tree in the foyer where the staircase is. Then I'm gonna have one upstairs in the window upstairs and we'll have one in the basement as well." Three months later, her dreams are a reality.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO