ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Paetow High School football team wins 1st UIL state championship game

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gzBs_0dPu6aQa00

After having a rough season last year, the Paetow High School Panthers came back in full force and defeated College Station 27-24.

This was the first-ever 5A UIL Football State Championship game for the school in only its fifth year of existence and fourth year on the varsity level.

Katy ISD is known for their participation in state championships in both athletic and academic competitions.

The Panthers went 14-1 making their first state championship appearance after a tough end to their 2020-2021 season. At the time, the team was 9-1 headed to the second round of the playoffs when their journey ended abruptly due to a positive COVID test.

"The opportunity to compete for a state championship is a dream come true for these Paetow football players and for the coaching staff who have worked very hard since day one," said B.J. Gotte, Head football coach at Paetow High School.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Players#Uil#American Football#Paetow High School#College Station#Covid
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Reportedly Makes Major Hire At USC

Lincoln Riley found the offensive coordinator he wants to take with him to Hollywood. On Monday, reports surfaced that Riley will hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s OC. ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was one of the first on the news. “Josh Henson will be offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
KETV.com

No. 10 ranked Nebraska Huskers volleyball team headed to the final four

For the 16th time, Nebraska volleyball is headed to the final four. It will be the Huskers' second time they will be playing in the national semifinals inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday night. The 10th ranked Nebraska Huskers are set to take on the third ranked Pittsburgh Panthers.
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
103K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy