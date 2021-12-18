Paetow High School football team wins 1st UIL state championship game

After having a rough season last year, the Paetow High School Panthers came back in full force and defeated College Station 27-24.

This was the first-ever 5A UIL Football State Championship game for the school in only its fifth year of existence and fourth year on the varsity level.

Katy ISD is known for their participation in state championships in both athletic and academic competitions.

The Panthers went 14-1 making their first state championship appearance after a tough end to their 2020-2021 season. At the time, the team was 9-1 headed to the second round of the playoffs when their journey ended abruptly due to a positive COVID test.

"The opportunity to compete for a state championship is a dream come true for these Paetow football players and for the coaching staff who have worked very hard since day one," said B.J. Gotte, Head football coach at Paetow High School.