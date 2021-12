(12-15-21) EverHeart Hospice is pleased to announce two new members of their Board of Directors, Cindy Liette and Paul Faddis. Cindy Liette has many years of experience working in the healthcare field. She has worked in numerous roles at Mercer Health, including working as a staff nurse and Clinical Nurse Specialist. In 2020 she retired from Mercer Health as their Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. Cindy is currently the President and Principal Consultant of Brainy Nurses by Educational Concepts, LLC and is an Adjunct at Wright State University. Cindy holds a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Wright State University and is Board Certified as a Clinical Nurse Specialist and licensed as an Advanced Practice Nurse in Ohio. She is a member of multiple medical associations, including the American Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. Cindy is also a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society and enjoys giving back to her community by working with Celina’s “Our Home” organization.

