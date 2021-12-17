ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HBO strikes a first-look deal with Texas Monthly magazine

Primetimer
Primetimer
 6 days ago

The three-year deal comes as HBO...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Lands First-Look Deal With Netflix

With multiple collaborations with BTS, Nike, Popeyes and more under her belt, Megan Thee Stallion is now venturing into television with a major first-look deal with Netflix. The rapper, who just graduated from college, will be working with the streaming platform to produce a new TV series in addition to various projects. She said in a statement: “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”
TV & VIDEOS
Temple Daily Telegram

HBO Max series looking for extras

Streaming service HBO Max is looking for vaccinated Central Texans interested in working as extras for a new limited series. The show will be based around a murder that happened in the 1970s in Central Texas, according to a news release. Shooting in Killeen will be on Jan. 25 as...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Monthly#First Look Deal#Limited Series#Hbo
Deadline

‘American Chopper’ EP Franco Porporino Jr. Strikes First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media

EXCLUSIVE: Franco Porporino Jr., who helped reboot American Chopper for the Discovery Channel, has signed a first-look unscripted TV deal with Lionsgate-owned Pilgrim Media Group. The Wicked Tuna producer will work with Porporino Jr. to develop and produce unscripted series across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms through his Kiss Fly Productions banner. It builds on his work with Craig Piligian’s company – Porporino Jr. exec produced Pilgrim’s Hoffman Family Gold for Discovery. “Franco is a true force of nature with a wealth of strong talent relationships,” said President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian. “His company’s mission of discovering and fostering new voices while also championing familiar ones fits perfectly with ours.” “I’m honored to embark on this exciting collaboration with Pilgrim Media Group after having worked with them on Hoffman Family Gold and American Chopper. I’ve been a huge fan of Craig Piligian and his team for years,” said Porporino Jr. “Like Pilgrim, I’m passionate about championing emerging talent, compelling storytelling and exploring innovative formats, and we’re already super-charging a variety of projects in development.” Porporino Jr., who also owns restaurant Fresco Da Franco in Montclair, New Jersey, is represented by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

Texas Monthly has entered a three-year, first-look development pact with HBO and HBO Max ahead of the debut of the limited series “Love & Death,” inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom (“Love and Death in Silicon Prairie”). Under the deal, Texas Monthly will develop new projects with the WarnerMedia premium cabler and streamer.
TV SERIES
Variety

New Looks at ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Barry’ Unveiled in HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel

HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows coming in 2022 in a new sizzle reel. Some of the shows included in the short video include the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker,” Season 4 of “Westworld,” Season 3 of “Barry,” Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” Season 2 of “Euphoria,” the “Harry Potter” reunion special and much more. Due to production delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans haven’t seen some of these shows in years. No release dates are given, but HBO Max promises that the titles will hit...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bloody-disgusting.com

HBO Max 2022 Preview Video Includes Tiny First Look at “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” [Video]

We still don’t yet have a premiere date but the Gremlins franchise is soon headed back into our lives courtesy of the HBO Max series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” a half-hour animated prequel series from WB Animation and Amblin TV that’s set in 1920s Shanghai and tells the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing met the young Mogwai called Gizmo.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Gossip Girl, Chucky and Saved by the Bell have done reboots the right way with their "stealth queer storytelling"

It's not surprising that HBO Max's And Just Like That reboot of Sex and the City is more inclusive to minority and LGBTQ characters, says Mark Peikert. "What is more surprising is when the seemingly most disposable series rebrands turn out to be the ones with the most articulate narratives about life today," he says. "Perhaps no one really thought we needed a new iteration of Saved by the Bell or Gossip Girl other than showrunners Tracey Wigfield and Joshua Safran. And a TV adaptation of Child’s Play from the film’s creator Don Mancini seemed, at first glance, like another opportunity to cash in on a franchise that had run out of cinematic steam. But all three series quickly turned into compelling, literate television with a lot more on their minds than high-gloss, no-calorie entertainment." As Wigfield puts it: "The first priority is always being funny. But I’ve always felt, in anything I wrote, you have to know very clearly what you’re trying to say, and you have to have a real reason for what you’re trying to say right now. Why does this show have to exist?”
BELL, CA
Primetimer

Station Eleven thriving amid a real-life pandemic is "perversely satisfying"

"Its emergence in the winter of 2021 feels almost perfectly wrongly timed," says Hillary Kelly of the HBO Max post-apocalyptic miniseries. "Audiences are fatigued by our pandemic, fatigued by pandemic fatigue, fatigued by the idea of cultural criticism of pandemics and fatigue. This year, COVID-19 story lines wiggled into shows like The Morning Show, Law & Order, and Grey’s Anatomy, for which costume designers adapted quickly to provide transparent face coverings lest any Hollywood beauties be hidden behind paper masks. In other cases, shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Nine Perfect Strangers alluded to the coronavirus but didn’t envelop the season in it. There’s been so little appetite for mushing around in our current predicament — and so little quality output. Overall, COVID hasn’t exploded into a force for riveting TV. Perhaps that’s because our pandemic has often slipped into the pedestrian. School-board scuffles, desk partitions, and backed-up shipping lanes are not the stuff global catastrophe art sups on. What narrative-thirsty viewer wants to see a hundred straight weeks of people scheduling Zooms and hunting down rapid tests? Any art about right now has to reckon with the inane malaise of two years spent remembering to pack your kids’ school masks. (David Foster Wallace, baron of boredom, would likely have written the great COVID novel if he were still with us.) It is often the case that reflection and distance incubate far superior art about any contemporary crisis. Which is what makes Station Eleven so perversely satisfying. It pushes us outside of time and makes us hangers-on to its leaps across decades like slightly less daft Bill and Teds. It shuns the tidy shape of traditional disaster narratives. It abandons characters and relationships for unfathomable stretches, then snaps back to them with full, tight focus. And it often wanders cannily away from its source material (mostly to its benefit) to luxuriate in its own loose, almost groovy vibes. We can watch the absolute most dire version of what’s currently happening to us and soak in the spectacle, meta-voyeurs of a meta-commentary on how people might choose to live post-systems-collapse."
TV SERIES
People

HBO Max Unveils First Look at The Flight Attendant Season 2, House of the Dragon and More

HBO Max has released a first look at its 2022 slate of TV shows and movies, including season 2 of The Flight Attendant and Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. The Flight Attendant, based on a 2018 novel, stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an unstable flight attendant entangled in a murder. The first season landed the actress and producer multiple Emmy nominations.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Gremlins animated series first look shared by HBO Max

Ready to see some animated Christmas monsters? Well, the good news is that HBO Max has got you covered. In its December 2021 preview trailer, the streaming service shared a brief first look for the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, along with small teasers for various highly anticipated TV series such as Westworld, House of The Dragon, and Euphoria season 2.
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘The Wheel of Time’ Is Amazon’s Most-Watched Original Series Since ‘Hunters’

“The Wheel of Time,” Amazon Prime Video’s latest high fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike, Kate Fleetwood and Madeleine Madden, clocked 1.16 billion viewing minutes during its debut week, making it the streamer’s most watched original series since 2020’s “Hunters.” Per Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Lists, the show, based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels of the same name, premiered as the No. 1 original. The series also attracted a slightly older audience profile, with 65% of its watchers in the 35-64 age range — which makes sense, given that the book series began in 1990, spanning 14 volumes. Per metrics released by Prime...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’ First Look: The Pearsons Strike a Pose in Season 6 Character Portraits

Just like other fans of NBC‘s long-running hit drama series This Is Us, we can’t believe the Dan Fogelman-created show will kick off its final chapter in the new year. To offset the scary reality that we’ll soon have to bid the Pearsons farewell, we’ve taken a first look at the show’s Season 6 character portraits. See how much the stars have changed (or not) as Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, and more in the gorgeous images.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO Max's Station Eleven is a profound must-watch experience, even if it takes place in the aftermath of pandemic

"I know what you’re going to say about Station Eleven, and I get it. After nearly two years of living through a pandemic in real life, the last thing you want to do is watch a show about a pandemic," says Jen Chaney. "But here’s the thing, and I say this with the utmost respect and love: You are wrong. Station Eleven, an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s superb, unexpectedly prescient 2014 novel, is a limited series you should see, not despite the stress we’ve endured in 2020 and 2021 but because of it. Created by Patrick Somerville, whose past credits include Made for Love, Maniac, and, most tellingly, The Leftovers, Station Eleven is a beautifully wrought piece of storytelling that will certainly remind audiences of the coronavirus — it focuses on a flu that spreads rapidly, causing panic, quarantining, and an immense loss of life — but it also presents a much more extreme version of a pandemic than the one we’ve confronted. The sickness in this HBO Max series ... instantly starts taking out humans and basic infrastructure to such an extent that it seems non-hyperbolic when it is referred to as 'the end of the world.'...Yet Station Eleven is, at its core, an uplifting reaffirmation of the value of life and human connection that argues that Americans can and will come together to help one another in the most dire of circumstances."
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max Reveals First Look at Harry Potter Stars Reunited on Set

HBO Max Reveals First Look at Harry Potter Stars Reunited on Set. Sorry, fans, this isn’t — yet — the Cursed Child adaptation some Potter-heads may be hoping for. But it’s as close as we’ll likely get for a while. Taken from the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the image above shows the franchise’s three leads back on the Hogwarts set for the first time since wrapping The Deathly Hallows Part 2. As adults, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson look more like a hip new generation of teachers now. As opposed to the young novices they played so well. Grint seems to have aged least of all.
MOVIES
Variety

Sky Studios Strikes Development Deal With ‘Be Water’ Maker Dorothy St Pictures

Comcast-owned Sky Studios has struck a development deal with Dorothy St Pictures, the production company behind titles including Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and Audible Original “Killer Book Club.” Founded by Julia Nottingham, Dorothy St Pictures describes itself as the “female-led home for filmmakers, both new and established” with an aim to approach topics from the “female gaze.” The deal will see Nottingham and director and producer Becky Read (“Twas the Fight Before Christmas”), who is also part of the Dorothy St Pictures team, co-produce a slate of feature documentaries high-end series on a variety of subjects. Sky’s European factual channels and...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy