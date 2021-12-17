ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver meets the comedian who has been doing an impression of him

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Honestly, it's not bloody bad," Oliver told comedian Matthew Friend,...

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

What’s so funny about John Oliver

John Oliver has accomplished the impossible. He has personally won 13 Emmy Awards and doesn’t have a six-pack. Do you have any idea how hard that is?. While most of the seats for his upcoming stint from Tuesday, December 28, to Saturday, January 1, at the Kennedy Center appear to be sold out at this point, it is absolutely still worth a shot to try to get a ticket if you can.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
John Oliver
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Page Six

Alia Shawkat always ‘assumed’ Desi Arnaz cheated on Lucille Ball

Alia Shawkat wasn’t surprised to learn that Desi Arnaz was unfaithful to wife Lucille Ball. “She married a Cuban,” the actress, 32, told Page Six at the premiere of the “Being the Ricardos” on Thursday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “I assume there were dalliances.”. Shawkat then clarified she...
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Primetimer

GAC Family's Christmas moving having the same actors from Hallmark Christmas movies is "definitely confusing"

Trevor Donovan, an actor who usually appears in one Christmas film a year, appeared in two in recent weeks: Hallmark Channel's Nantucket Noel and GAC Family's Jingle Bell Princess. That's because Bill Abbott, the ousted former head of Hallmark, has been signing some of his former network's stars for GAC series and Christmas moves. He recently signed Hallmark star Danica McKeller to an exclusive contract. “We’re not actively going out and poaching from Hallmark,” Abbott says. More often than not, he says, he was the one being approached by Hallmark actors. “We have many more talent approaching us than we have movies to put them in," he says. But Donovan's agent says "it was definitely confusing doing two Christmas movies," so Donovan has signed on to do GAC Family films exclusively.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Find One Episode Too Hard to Watch

There are a lot of episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” that are hard to watch just by the nature of their subject matter. In a way, you need an iron will to watch the series in general. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. But there was one episode from season 9 that fans agree was almost a step too far.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Friends Star Invited Brad Pitt To Celebrate New Year In Mexico? Actress’s Friends Upset She’s Not Hosting Party At Home

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will allegedly celebrate the New Year in Cabo, Mexico. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been through so much. Following their split, the A-listers stopped talking to each other until they were finally healed. Things worked out in the end because Aniston and Pitt are not buddies and there’s no awkwardness between them.
The Independent

Kate Winslet ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet has admitted she “couldn’t stop crying” when she reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart.Winslet and DiCaprio famously starred together in James Cameron’s 1997 romance drama The Titanic as Rose and Jack, respectively. Winslet was 21 years old at the time of filming, while DiCaprio was 22.The pair reunited 12 years later for Sam Mendes’s drama Revolutionary Road, in which they played a troubled married couple.Winslet and DiCaprio recently met again in Los Angeles for the first time in three years.Speaking about the moment, the Emmy award-winner told The Guardian: “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known...
Variety

Ethel Steps Out of Lucy’s Shadow Thanks to Nina Arianda in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Following a limited theatrical release and a well-received bow to awards voters,”Being the Ricardos” finally dances its way to Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Tuesday. While Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem topline the Aaron Sorkin drama, one of the major takeaways in both critical reviews and early audience reaction has been the unexpected potency and drama of Vivian Vance — portrayed by “Goliath” and “Billions” star Nina Arianda. Vance was best friend to Lucy Ricardo (and her real life counterpart Lucille Ball, for that matter) on the formative TV show, portraying the long-suffering neighbor Ethel Mertz. In Sorkin’s telling, though, Vance’s daily...
Primetimer

Julia Roberts stuns Jimmy Kimmel by crashing his virtual interview with George Clooney

Roberts wore sunglasses and stoically appeared on a chair next to Clooney while he was talking to Kimmel about his new movie The Tender Bar. "Oh my goodness, wow! Holy moly!" said Kimmel. "George I don't know if you're aware of this but the woman sitting next to you? There's a woman sitting next to you!" Clooney looked from his left to his right and playfully pretended he couldn’t see his Ocean's Eleven co-star sitting next to him.
Refinery29

The Black Comedians Who Made Us Laugh In 2021

Black Is The New Black is R29Unbothered’s celebration of Black trailblazers who are changing the game. Black trailblazers who are reminding the world that we are not a trend or 'a moment.' We’re here — and we’ve been here. If there’s one thing Black people are...
