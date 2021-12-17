Proliant ML30 Gen10 Boot error 0xc000000f

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
Download Page https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/swd/detail?swItemId=MTX_9c33a5481db14dbf85b9981af9. However, once I used the downloaded file CP046464.zip from that page -to upgrade the firmware, I get the message: The last firmware update attempt was not successful. Ready for the next update. Any suggestions what I should do differently to succeed in updating the ILO firmware?. If...
I have a problem when I try to install VMware ESXi 7.0 U2 on my HP Proliant ML30 Gen10. I test also with 2 HD 4TB SATA on RAID 1 and I have the same problem. I install VMware ESXi without problem through a pendrive (less 16GB, more 16GB), but, when I enter to the ESXi interface, I have a “Flash virtual 0B used 0B capacity” and my ESXi does not recognize my hard drives and I can’t do anything.
The other will only get to post showing the processor and doesn’t go any further, just sits there. all lights at the front are green, doesnt give off any beep codes. system off power, battery out of systemboard, pull all the memory and put 1 back, system maintenance switch, switch number 6 on,put battery back,power back on but no change on the screen, doesnt register switch has been flipped, cant F9 into Bios, cant boot from CD, pulled all SATA HDDs out, still doesnt POST any further.
OneView - 6.40. ILO - 2.55 running Advanced ILO evaluation license. I'm trying to add a Proliant DL360 Gen10 server to my existing OneView monitoring but there is no "Add Server Hardware" button. I must be missing something very fundamental but I can't see where I'm going wrong. I can...
Please refer the attached image. I am trying to boot the VM from Network (PXE) or an ISO file mapped to it. But it quickly Boots to Windows 10 before I select the tab where VM Device opened. Please help how to boot VM using Network (PXE) or Mapped ISO.
The cisco c220 server is used, the VMware 5.5.0 system is installed on it, it does not start with the error not_implemented bora / vmkernel / core / boot module.c: 122. Is it possible to restore its performance without reinstalling the system, if not, will all virtual machines and their settings be saved after reinstalling the system?
Can we get PM with solution, please. The latest SSMC update version 3.8.2.1 is available for download - https://myenterpriselicense.hpe.com/cwp-ui/free-software/SSMC_CONSOLE. If you feel this was helpful please click the KUDOS! thumb below!. Note: All of my comments are my own and are not any official representation of HPE. Re: SSMC and...
I was unable to have any output from the DP 1.0 Port to any monitors. The monitors was tested to be working with outher devices. Would anyone able to suggest how to test the DP port to see if it is working?. I had tried using active DP to DP...
I have a server hp integrity rx2660 with 4 disks mirroring. the third disk is damaged, i want to replace this disk. this is the output ioscan and iostat. =======================================================================. ioscan -fnC disk Class I H/W Path Driver S/W State H/W Type Description. disk 5 0/0/2/1.0.16.0.0 sdisk CLAIMED DEVICE TEAC...
Currently I want to set up SMTP server authentication in Oneview, but have a problem. SMTP server requeires sender email address and username with password. In Oneview there is only `Sending email address` and `Password`. How a can to do that?. Thank you.
Our machine Proliant DL360 Gen10 has a Network Adapter Broadcom, HPE Ethernet 1Gb 4-port 331i,. Firmware version 20.14.57, configured as Embeded LOM. Our OS is Debian/bullseye and it is why we tried upgrade by SPP, ver. 2021.04 - it shows Optional. Requirement to version 20.18.31 (firmware-nic-broadcom-2.27.6-1.1.x86_64.rpm). But Installation Instructions for...
Want to self-solve common server issues, then check out the recently published Server how-to videos developed by HPE experts. 1. HPE BladeSystem - Administrator Account Setup using Onboard Administrator GUI. This video shows how to setup Administrator Account using Onboard Administrator GUI. 2. HPE Synergy – How to enable Remote...
I am a bit curious as there is only the thread about the vcenter here in the forum. According to security bulletin hpesbgn04215en_us it seems all OmniStacks versions are affected from this issue. Sure, there must be some kind of word or workaround about it?. Hoping for the workaround instructions....
HPE Dual M.2 SATA SSD Enablement Option DL/ML that contains 2 SSD sata devices. These can be configured in SW RAID as per the Smart Array 100i SR. Installing esxi 7 it doesn't see the raid, it's still not supported ?. Is there a way to configured the DUAL SSD...
Just updated our IMC to 7.3 E0706P06 and now getting each switch having a conflict with all the other switches. Repeating every 3 days or so causing 10K emails and Warnings on IMC. Why are there alerts for a loopback IP 127.0.0.1 ? How do I fix this problem? Example...
HPE ML350p G8 - all Temperature Sensors are "not installed" and read "N/A" I have a HPE ML350p Gen8 which was running fine until about a week ago. After beeing shut down for about two weeks, when I returned to the server I noticed an unusual high FAN noise. Checking...
I am using the integrated remote console client application on Windows to connect to the iLO console on several DL series servers. One of my DL380 G9 servers was giving me an error 500 when connecting, so I reset iLO to factory defaults and reconfigured it from scratch. I am now getting a message asking me to verify my credentials.
I am not 100% the entire HP stack and what is require in this scenario however I require some assistance in choosing the correct product to support what is reuqired. We need two switches to connect to a firewall in a Link Aggregation Group (LAG) to support redundancy between the two switches.,
