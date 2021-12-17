ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth WVH Is Our 2021 Artist of the Year

By Lauryn Schaffner
 7 days ago
Mammoth WVH, the project by Wolfgang Van Halen, is our 2021 Artist of the Year. Van Halen has been through a lot this year. At the top of 2021 he declined the Grammys' invitation for him to play "Eruption" in honor of his father, the late and incredible Eddie Van Halen....

Top 40 Rock Songs of 2021

Making music in 2021 has proved something of a feat for many artists. Even as performing live began to pick up again, the reality of releasing new work during a pandemic has taken the form of everything from archival projects to iPhone demos. For some, lockdown offered the opportunity to...
MUSIC
